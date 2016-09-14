Pedestrian safety welcomed

Kudos to the The City of Red Deer for investing in nine crosswalk locations to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. I had opportunity today to try out the new RRFB at 40th Avenue and Selkirk Drive. The flashing lights and signage are very visible. Normally I try to cross this intersection as quickly as I can (i.e. riding my bicycle) because crossing four lanes of traffic on foot without a light can be a challenge. I felt comfortable and safe walking across this intersection now as all vehicles came to a stop and nobody honked their horn for slowing them down. Of course, any pedestrian or cyclist crossing any intersection still has to keep their wits about them at all times. I’ve had too many close calls walking across marked intersections even with the green light and the walk sign, and I know people have been killed in other cities at pedestrian controlled crosswalks even with lights flashing. Well done, The City of Red Deer traffic engineers.

Bill Franz, Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting president, Red Deer