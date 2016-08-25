Taking the high road

Recommend on Facebook

Talk about being shocked, but not surprised, the Opposition continues to believe that playing politics is more important than supporting Albertans through difficult economic times.

As the MLAs representing Red Deer-North and Red Deer-South, we don’t believe that unfounded smear tactics as demonstrated in Wildrose MLA Don MacIntyre’s Letter to the Editor on Aug. 18, is an effective way to carry on constructive political debate.

The continued slump in oil revenues is affecting us all and affecting countless other jurisdictions in the world as well. Our government made a conscious choice to continue to fund front-line services like education and health care during this revenue crunch instead of making massive cuts.

We are investing in infrastructure at the right time: when the economy is slow, people need work and prices are lower.

Red Deer is a great economic hub. We recognized that by investing $100 million in the Gaetz Avenue/QE II interchange to improve traffic congestion and to keep hundreds of jobs in the area. Construction has also begun on the Red Deer Airport.

In addition, G.W. Harris Centre for Health, Wellness and Sport, Inglewood Elementary School and Points West Supportive Living Facility received funding.

Our government recognizes the need for a long-term plan – something the previous government had failed to do time and time again – but that immediate supports are vital for families trying to navigate through this economic downturn.

That is why our government introduced the Alberta Child Benefit in The Alberta Jobs Plan. It provides direct financial assistance to lower-income families with children under 18 who have a family net income less than $41,220 per year.

These are just a few of the concrete ways our government is taking action and moving our province forward. If the opposition chooses to spend their time casting slurs and making disparaging attacks, that is their choice. We’re not choosing that path.

Barb Miller, MLA for Red Deer South; Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer North