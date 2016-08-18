Time to rethink Canada Post services

Recommend on Facebook

In light of the recent postal uproar, perhaps we, as the owners of Canada Post, need to rethink what it is we require of our postal service. Canada Post is the largest retail and logistic corporation in the country. It is extremely profitable. Counties around the world are utilizing their post offices for other key services. Perhaps we could discuss how to capitalize an existing asset. Employing more Canadians and reducing a redundant, outdated transportation mode that increases carbon outputs. We are the solution.

Interested readers can learn more at DeliveringCommunityPower.ca

Dennis Charlton, Sylvan Lake