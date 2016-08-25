Well done Pelz

In a tough economy be extra thankful for your existing assets.

I would like to extend my thanks and congratulations to the city and to City Hall Park foreman, Joe Pelz.

By accident I stumbled across the City Hall Gardens on a sunny day this past June. I was rushing through Red Deer and stopped for a quick pick up downtown. I stepped out of my car and was immediately captured by the perfume in the air.

I looked around to see where it was coming from, and, wow, I was overwhelmed by my first glimpse of the gardens – their beauty and scope!

I am deeply thankful I found it, because those gardens have brought me, my family and friends (from across the province) back four times over the summer. We have wandered, breathed, taken photos, sat in the sun, and searched for Pokemans.

On a summer of tighter finances and people staying closer to home, the secret of these beautiful gardens and the blocked off treatment of the adjoining street makes Red Deer a Canadian leader in providing its citizens with awesome staycations.

I had occasion in the past to admire the wonderful job you have done of your river banks, the gardens and ponds at the civic centre, and this just lifted the way you see and position your city to a whole new level.

Each time we turned off the QE2 and came to the garden it was filled with people wandering, sunbathing, picnicking, recreating themselves. It must be the pinnacle of your city’s green pillar.

Make a splash with Alberta Tourism, share the hidden treasure you have created downtown, so that others can make a trek to sit and soak in all that beauty, health and well being.

I made inquires of some friends and I understand Joe Pelz is the genius and the heart and the strong back behind building this garden. Joe, thank you for the gift of your imagination. The folks of Red Deer must be so proud and appreciative for your contribution.

Barbara Thrasher, Calgary