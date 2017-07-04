13 foods born in America

There’s nothing better than America’s overabundance of cheesy, greasy, sugary treats. Here are some of your favorites that you might be surprised to find out were born in the USA.

Cheeseburgers

There are multiple claims to the origin of the cheeseburger — but one thing’s for sure: The greasy, sizzling, cheesy-beef patty originated in none other than the U.S.

Buffalo wings

Hot, messy, delicious Buffalo chicken wings were first introduced in Buffalo, New York — hence the name.

Reubens

The famous hot sandwich made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on rye bread. Two possible origins: it was created by Reuben Kulakofsky, a Jewish Lithuanian grocer in Omaha, or Arnold Reuben, a German-Jewish owner of Reuben’s Delicatessen in NYC.

Pecan pie

Pecans, and pecan pie, are native to North America. There are claims that the pie started in New Orleans and Alabama — but the fact remains, the tasty dessert is all ours.

Chocolate chip cookies

Your grandma’s favorite food to feed you was invented by chef Ruth Graves Wakefield in 1938 when she owned the Toll House Inn.

S’mores

The first published recipe for S’mores was in a 1927 Girls Scouts book. Credit for the invention of the campfire treat is given to Loretta Scott Crew, who is said to have made them for the Girl Scouts.

Lobster roll

Do you prefer yours Maine style with mayo, or Connecticut style with butter? Either way, the fresh meal was invented in New England.

Corn dogs

The origin of this battered hot dog on a stick is debatable. Some say it was invented in Springfield, Ill., some say the Texas State Fair and some say the Minnesota State Fair.

Brownie

Do you jump for the edges or the middle? The Brownie is said to have been created in Chicago by a socialite whose husband owned the Palmer House Hotel. The treat was to serve as a boxed lunch dessert for women attending the World’s Columbian Exposition.

Ranch dressing

If you’re American, particularly Midwestern, you know that ranch dressing is more than a condiment — it’s a necessity. The delicious dressing was made on a dude ranch in California in 1954.

Deep dish pizza

Though the restaurant of origin is often contested, Chicago-style deep-dish pizza was first introduced in the Windy City.

Philly cheesesteak

Philadelphians Pat and Harry Oliveri are credited as the creators of the cheesesteak. According to legend, hot dog vendor Pat threw some beef on the grill, attracting the attention of a taxi driver who ordered a steak sandwich.

Tater tots

Give us some of your tots. Ore-Ida founders in Oregon invented the tiny potato treasures when searching for a way to use their leftover shreds of cut-up potatoes.