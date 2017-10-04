Be prepared when dealing with frost

It is October, the nights are colder which will lead to frost. It is time to decide what to do with tender plants.

The same polyspun cover that was placed on plants in the spring to speed up their growth can be used in the fall to keep them warm at night. This white cloth comes in long wide sheets that will cover a large area. Drape the cloth over the plants and anchor it tight to the ground to keep the cold air out. Polyspun cloth depending on the thickness will provide protection from a light to heavy frost. The heavier the cloth, the more it protects but the less light reaches the plants.

Sheets, blankets and newspapers work similarly to polyspun cloth. Each material will protect plants to a certain temperature. Sunlight does not penetrate these frost covers which means it is best if they are removed when the air warms and put back when necessary

Plastic is an old standby that also works well if it is placed on a frame over the plants. Leaves that touch the plastic will freeze. Plastic can be removed and used only when necessary or ends can be opened providing ventilation preventing the plants from overheating on hot days.

Container gardens, pots and baskets, can be covered or taken inside on cold nights. Doing this can add color to the garden into October.

Before taking plants inside for the winter, inspect the leaves and stems carefully to see if they infested with insects.

Aphids are either translucent or black oval bumps that are easy to see. More noticably, the plants will be sticky from aphid honeydew or excretions.

White flies are less common except in greenhouses. They live on the bottom sides of leaves and will fly when the plant is disturbed.

Spidermites are very small and are best seen with a magnifying glass. These insects live on the undersides of leaves and weave spider webs around the tips of plants or in areas where leaves and stems join.

Ants will make there home in potted plants and are capable living there for years without disturbing the plant. The nest is only noticeable when the ants head out to forage for food.

Look for insect eggs on the underside of leaves close to the veins. Given the correct climate, the eggs will hatch and infest all the plants in the vicinity.

It is the gardener’s choice whether to take infected plants inside or not. If the insects and eggs are not destroyed chances are that they will spread to other plants.

When plants are taken outside in the spring they are stressed with the change of climate. The same happens in the fall when they are returned to a building. If possible, place the plants in a cooler room before bringing them into the warm house. The cooler room will relieve the plants shock and will keep them separated from other plants for a period of time which is a good precaution against insect infestations. Check ever few days for insects.

Being proactive and getting the plants ready to be brought indoors results in healthier plants and less hurried decisions as temperatures dip below freezing.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com