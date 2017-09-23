Book review: 11-21-83

Ask almost any police officer, especially around retirement age, and he will tell you there’s always one unsolved case that got under his skin, and haunts him for the rest of his life.

The same applies to journalists.

For Gary Poignant, a former long-time newspaper editor, turned author, 11-21-83 is just such an instance.

Like an itch that continually needs to be scratched, the case driving 11-21-83 involves an unsolved double murder of an Edmonton couple – Murray Sparrow and his girlfriend, Kathy Gilligan – in the early 80s, hence the book’s title.

The details, like all murder, are gruesome to read, but there’s no masking the raw emotions of all parties involved.

Murray, a beloved son and brother, was stabbed 50 times. His body was dumped outside the apartment complex, bearing the horrific marks literally frozen in time of what was a brutal slaying that remains unsolved 34 years later.

The body of his girlfriend Kathy, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child, was found much later by police in their apartment’s bathtub. It’s suspected her life was ended by strangulation.

Poignant has weaved a tale that is chilling, not only in the description of the double murders, but how each and every person affected by the couple’s deaths continues to haunt them to this day.

This ranges from childhood friends, plenty of relatives on both sides, seasoned veteran police officers, including Sparrow’s own younger brother, mere years away from retiring from the Calgary Police force to his mother, Florence, whose heartbreak for the loss of her son drips from page after page.

He gives ample time and space to both victims and their families and friends to ensure the couple remains alive, and not another crime statistic.

As a first-time book author, Poignant has done well to move the tale forward through vivid details, which shows his exhaustive research capabilities – honed through his lifetime as a journalist.

Poignant breaks the fifth wall of journalism, a rarity seen in crime writing, to add his own personal insight within the pages of 11-21-83 that’s usually reserved for a prologue or epilogue of any book.

Instead of being a distraction, these touches actually enhance the book, strengthening the bond between author and reader.

Like a good journalist, now author, Poignant steps away when he needs to do so to allow the most vital aspect of the book, the story, to come to the forefront.

If there is any distraction, it’s the fact the book is only 10 chapters in length, which frustrates this reader – exactly the same emotional reaction the unsolved murder case continues to do so for Sparrow and Gilligan’s parents, friends and loved ones.

Jerold Leblanc is an Advocate copy editor. He can be reached at jerold.leblanc@reddeeradvocate.com