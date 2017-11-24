In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, Mathew Fulkerson and his wife Leigh Ann appear in the reception area of their Subterra Airbnb, located in a former underground missile silo base near Eskridge, Kan. The Subterra Castle Airbnb opened for business about six months ago. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

Boom! Luxury converted nuclear missile silo lists on Airbnb

  • Nov. 24, 2017 3:53 p.m.
  • Life

ESKRIDGE, Kan. — A Cold War-era missile silo in rural northeast Kansas that housed a nuclear warhead 65 years ago and was later converted into an underground mansion is now finding a new lease on life as an Airbnb location.

The Subterra Castle Airbnb opened for business about six months ago. It’s located in rural Wabaunsee County, about 15 miles (25 kilometres) southwest of Topeka.

Airbnbs are privately owned residences that are offered online for short-term rental, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports .

Matthew Fulkerson, 37, is the host for Subterra, and said it was his idea to turn the site into an Airbnb. Fulkerson is a neighbour of Subterra’s owners, Ed and Dianna Peden, who have lived in the converted missile base since 1994 and are on board with the Airbnb idea.

More than being a place for people to stay when passing through Kansas, Fulkerson said he has a bigger vision for the site.

“I see it as becoming a destination,” he said, adding that the base has already been featured in several media outlets.

In addition to a main-floor bedroom, Airbnb guests at Subterra will have a full kitchen, private bathroom, laundry services and a fireplace which gives a “nice, cozy feeling in the fall and winter months,” Fulkerson said.

He said he and the Pedens “are considering using both apartments upstairs and down” should Airbnb traffic pick up, “especially because some people really want the experience of sleeping underground.”

Fulkerson said Subterra is the first and currently the only Airbnb located in a converted missile silo.

Previous story
Shoes, bags, even dentures lost at Burning Man await owners

Just Posted

Doctor first in Red Deer to offer Mohs surgical suite for skin cancer

A local doctor says a skin cancer surgery newly offered locally will… Continue reading

Lacombe family in TV cooking contest needs Central Albertan votes

The Gustafsons are in the running to win a trip to Italy

Methamphetamine, THC found in half-million dollar seizure and Bowden Institution

Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs and other contraband was… Continue reading

Community support needed to bring Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer

Bid from Westerner Park and Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Long-tenured former Blackfalds mayor recognized by Alberta Urban Municipalities Association

After 19 years serving on Blackfalds council, Melodie Stol was thrilled her… Continue reading

WATCH: National women’s hockey team in Red Deer

Before heading to next year’s Olympics in South Korea, the women’s national… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month