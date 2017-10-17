Breast Cancer Awareness month: 3 impressive items that giveback

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and many retailers are raising awareness for the cause by donating a portion of their proceeds to charitable organizations. Below are three examples of the good things that happen when giving and shopping combine.

Add a splash of color and style to your step with a bracelet from Funktional Wearables. The specially-made bracelets (like this Rose Gold Bridget Bracelet for the Fitbit Flex) bring fashion to your fitness tracker with a number of chic designs and pretty colors that clip onto, hold or wrap around your tracker. The accessories are designed to work with a number of different fitness trackers. Purchase any rose gold accessory online using the code FUNKTIONAL20 to receive 20 percent off your purchase. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Priced $34.99. Available at www.funktionalwearables.com.

This mini-backpack from Vessel is slim, compact and stylish. The microsuede-backed, synthetic leather body is pebbled and holds a 13-inch laptop or tablet within a microfiber-lined compartment. With every bag purchased, Vessel donates a school backpack to a child in need around the world. Inside each bag is a number identifying how many bags have been donated. Use the discount code “ThinkPink” to receive 20 percent off the pink mini-backpack or sophisticated and stylish rose gold tote, each priced $179. Available at www.vessel.com.

Pucker up for Pink with long-lasting Girlactik’s Matte Lip Paint. The richly-pigmented liquid lipstick dries to a beautiful matte finish in less than a minute without flaking. When you buy either the “Starlet” or “Sweet” pink lip paints and use the discount code “thinkpink20” you save 20 percent and a portion of the proceeds are given to the American Cancer Society, according to the company. Priced $23 each. Available at www.girlactik.com.