Caramelized onion and sage mashed potatoes rich in flavours

MASHED POTATOES

Our Caramelized Onion and Sage Mashed Potatoes combine the earthy sweetness of onions slowly cooked in butter, with the distinctive peppery flavour of sage. Our Parmesan and Green Onion Mashed Potatoes are savoury and rich, with a generous sprinkle of green onion for contrast.Replacing milk (or whipping cream) with buttermilk, as in our Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, adds creaminess without the fat. Its tangy flavour also gives your mashed potatoes a bit of zip!

CARAMELIZED ONION AND SAGE MASHED POTATOES

1 tsp canola oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 tbsp salted butter

4 cups cubed peeled yellow potatoes

1/4 cup whipping cream

1 tbsp salted butter

1 tsp slivered fresh sage

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Heat oil in a medium non-stick frypan over medium-low heat. Add onion and sauté until light golden, about 10 minutes.

2. Add 1 tbsp butter and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender; drain.

4. Squeeze potatoes through a potato ricer. Alternatively, mash with a potato masher until smooth.

5. Stir in onion mixture, cream, 1 tbsp butter and sage until combined and butter is melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serves 4.

PARMESAN AND GREEN ONION MASHED POTATOES

4 cups cubed peeled yellow potatoes

3/4 cup salted butter

1/4 cup whipping cream

1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup sliced green onions

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender.

2. Meanwhile, place butter and cream in a small saucepan over low heat; cook, stirring frequently, until butter is melted and mixture is heated. Remove from heat; cover and set aside.

3. Drain potatoes. Squeeze potatoes through a potato ricer. Alternatively, mash with a potato masher until smooth.

4. Stir in melted butter mixture. Add Parmesan cheese and green onions; stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serves 4.

BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATOES

4 cups cubed peeled yellow potatoes

1/4 cup buttermilk

2 tbsp salted butter

Salt and freshly ground pepper*

1. Cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender; drain.

2. Squeeze potatoes through a potato ricer. Alternatively, mash with a potato masher until smooth.

3. Stir in buttermilk and butter until combined and butter is melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serves 4.

—-

