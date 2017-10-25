Carbon to stone has defied conventional thinking until now

￼Direct Air Capture (DAC) is fast becoming the technology to pay attention to. Swiss researchers, at a commercial entity known as Climeworks, have developed a system whereby CO2 can be recovered from ambient air using a patented filtering system, and purifying it into a commercially viable product.

Greenhouses are the obvious first customer for Climeworks carbon output, but turning carbon to stone is forming a new focus for the company. Using data obtained by Icelandic scientists in co-operation with researchers from CNRS Toulouse, and Columbia University, collaborating in a project known as CarbFix, Climeworks now has novel market for its DAC technologies.

Carbon to stone has defied conventional thinking, as well as scientific studies by MIT which indicate this process of carbon dioxide fixing would be too slow to be viable. The aim of CarbFix’s research, funded by Reykjavik Energy, was to develop a novel method for permanent CO2 storage. Starting in 2012 the CarbFix team has injected hundreds of tons of water and carbon dioxide, solution into subsurface lava flows from the Hengill volcano

It seems the CO2/water solution reacted with the basalt to form calcite, a constituent of limestone. Core samples retrieved from the injection zone have, to the team’s amazement, verified this process and shown that 95 – 98% of the injected CO2 was mineralized in less than two years. This is contrary to current thinking that to convert carbon dioxide to rock would take hundreds of years, if not millennia.

The CarbFix team postulates it is the reactivity of this basaltic rock that

produces these previously held, supposedly impossible results. This discovery offers a technically certain method for removing excess carbon from the atmosphere, literally forever.

Partnering with Climeworks, and using their Direct Air Capture methods, a geothermal power plant in Iceland is planned to create the world’s first “negative emissions” coal plant. The basis for the plant is founded on what the CarbFix team has discovered; which is essentially when carbon dioxide is mixed into solution and injected into wells drilled into porous basaltic rock, the carbon dioxide gas ostensibly disappears as it is converted to calcite.

Once the calcite (CaCO3) is formed, the carbon is fixed in stone and chemically locked. This has advantages over current CCS technologies which pump CO2 underground for sequestration, a process that does not lock up the carbon dioxide as rock and has the added cost of having to be continuously monitored for leaks back into the atmosphere.

What this technology offers is a way of returning the atmospheric carbon back into the ground where it came from, addressing a large part of the current climate issues we face. This process is the next logical step above simple sequestration, and when combined with other technologies currently being researched, carbon dioxide caused global warming may be addressed to reduce the threat it currently imposes on modern civilization.

In line with current processing costs of an estimated $17 a tonne, it offers a permanent solution for a vexing problem.

Lorne Oja can be reached at lorne@solartechnical.ca

