A container home designed and built by Steele House in Callicoon Center, N.Y. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Cargo containers gain steam as building blocks of new homes

  • Oct. 31, 2017 3:30 p.m.
  • Life

Cargo containers, long a staple of international trade, are designed to be affordable, sturdy and water-tight. So it’s no surprise that for decades they’ve been used by the military, the needy — or just the hip — for other uses, including dwellings.

What’s new is that the enormous Corten steel boxes are now gaining mainstream popularity as building blocks for affordable homes in a variety of sizes and types.

“When we built out first container home about eight years ago in upstate New York, the locals all laughed and said, ‘What in the world is that?’,” say Tim Steele, founder of Steele House, a New York company that designs and builds container structures.

“Now we tend to get a building permit in about a week. As soon as a community gets one, then it’s easier to build the next one. In the past 10 years, they’ve become pretty mainstream as homes, actually,” he says.

The containers’ strength and durability explain their appeal, says Steele.

For a two-container house, his company tries to keep the cost in the $100,000 range. “That’s a 640-square-foot one bedroom — something that’s definitely in the tiny house category,” he says.

John Nafziger and Sarah Strauss, co-founders of the Brooklyn, New York-based architecture and design firm Bigprototype, which has worked with Steele on some container-home projects, say inquiries about designing homes using shipping containers are way up in the last couple years.

“Before, containers were mainly for low-income or disaster-relief housing. Now it’s got a lot more stylistic cachet,” Nafziger says.

He calls the homes “great eye candy on the block. It’s recycled material, and for people interested in being environmentally conscious, it’s a very attractive idea.”

The containers come in standard 20- or 40-foot sizes. They can sell for as little as a few hundred dollars each, so it’s not surprising that they have caught the eye of architects and others.

But Strauss points out that many people underestimate the cost of retrofitting a shipping container for use as a home.

“Once you do all the work involved in designing and building a container home that meets building code requirements, the cost is actually about the same as for building a comparable traditional home,” she says, estimating the final cost to be around $150 per square foot.

“It is a metal box. So it presents some serious design challenges in terms of keeping warm in winter and cool in our climate, plus it’s humid in this part of the country, so the walls tend to have condensation,” she says. “And as you put in the necessary insulation and do everything else that has to be done, that adds to the cost.”

Other challenges include the fact that, as with a cardboard box, punching out sections of the container weakens its structure, so windows and doors must be carefully planned and adequately reinforced.

And because the containers were meant to withstand marine conditions, they have plywood flooring heavily treated with formaldehyde. The flooring must be removed and replaced to avoid off-gassing once the structure has been insulated and sealed for use as a home, Strauss explains.

Once all that’s been accomplished, though, the containers can make for truly comfortable and unique homes.

“The attraction for us was living in a contemporary, light-filled house,” says Terry Maxedon, who shares a 1,760-square-foot home in New York’s Catskill Mountains with his wife, Amy Fisch. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and was built out of four used shipping containers.

“When you tell people about it, everyone thinks you’re living in a tin can, but we have tons of windows and a beautiful view,” Fisch says. “And one really great thing is that we can hang things on the wall with magnets in the places where the steel is exposed.”

The house, built by Steele House, is sided with wood and doesn’t stand out in the rural community where they live, Maxedon says.

“And it feels great knowing that we have a home that’s environmentally friendly and that is just, well, kind of cool and interesting.”

Previous story
Photo project focuses on Indigenous youth and reconciliation
Next story
RIGHT AT HOME: New doorbells have lots of bells and whistles

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month