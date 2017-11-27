Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

Coat Meghan Markle wore in engagement photos by Canadian brand Line the Label

  • Nov. 27, 2017 2:12 p.m.
  • Life

TORONTO — Canadian fashion brand Line the Label is in the spotlight after Meghan Markle wore one of its coats during a photo-op for her engagement to Prince Harry.

The white wool wrap coat has been renamed the “Meghan” and is already sold out. The same coat in a rose dust colour is selling for $799.

Markle and Prince Harry announced their intent to marry this morning, and posed for engagement photos at Kensington Palace.

Markle also wore an emerald-green dress, nude crisscross pumps, and earrings by Canadian jeweller Birks.

Line CEO John Muscat says Markle has worn the label’s clothes for years, including at the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

Markle, who is from Los Angeles, has supported many Canadian designers since she moved to Toronto in 2011 to film the TV series “Suits.”

She’s been pictured wearing clothing by Toronto-based designers Smythe and the luxury outerwear label Sentaler, also a favourite of Kate Middleton’s.

Earlier this year, Markle was seen at a wedding in Jamaica wearing a floral maxi-dress by Erdem, the label run by Canadian-Turkish-British designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Not all of her Canadian fashion choices have been at such elite price points. Markle attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games wearing a mid-length maroon chiffon dress from Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia, which retailed for $185, and a matching leather jacket by Montreal outerwear brand Mackage.

And in 2015, Markle was named “brand ambassador” for Canadian retailer Reitmans, which involved modeling for campaigns and curating her own “capsule collection.”

“Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired,” said Muscat in a statement.

