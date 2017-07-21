Elementary school stage where Elvis Presley sang renovated

TUPELO, Miss. — One of the first stages Elvis Presley sang on has been refinished during the renovation of the auditorium at his elementary school in Mississippi.

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Friday the rock ‘n’ roll king was a student at Lawhon Elementary School during the early 1940s. Recent renovations also included restoration of the auditorium’s original hardwood floors and seats.

Tupelo public schools maintenance director Kirk Kitchens says an auditorium seat has been marked where a young Presley sat. Another seat is engraved, “Elvis was here.”

Elvis Presley Birthplace employee Judy Schumpert says Presley’s time at Lawhon was instrumental in helping him pursue music as a boy. Schumpert says Presley’s fifth-grade teacher, Oleta Grimes, entered him in his first talent competition.