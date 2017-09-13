Ever grill a salad? You can with this recipe

Have you ever made a salad on the grill? Grilling the main ingredients in our Golden Beet and Fennel Salad brings out the natural sweetness of these vegetables, which are combined with orange slices and peppery arugula in a tangy, citrus dressing. Crumbled goat cheese adds saltiness and contrast to this summery salad.

GOLDEN BEET AND FENNEL SALAD

6 unpeeled large golden yellow beets, trimmed

2 tbsp canola oil

3 large fennel bulbs, bases trimmed and stems removed

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

4 tsp liquid honey

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup grapeseed oil or canola oil

2 cups arugula

2 medium navel oranges, peeled and sectioned

1 cup crumbled soft goat cheese

1. Place beets in centre of a large piece of heavy-duty foil. Drizzle with canola oil. Bring edges of foil together to form a packet; close all edges with tight double folds.

2. Place beet packet on barbecue grid on natural gas barbecue and cook over medium heat until beets are tender, about 1 – 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat.

3. Open beet packet. When cool enough to handle, peel beets and cut into wedges. There should be about 8 cups; refrigerate.

4. Cut each fennel bulb in half lengthwise and cut out core; discard core. Cut halves lengthwise into 1/4 inch slices. There should be about 8 cups.

5. Combine fennel, olive oil and 1 tsp salt in a bowl.

6. Place fennel in a grill wok or on a grill topper and grill over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until fennel is tender and lightly browned, about 30 – 35 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

7. Meanwhile, to prepare dressing, place orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, honey and 1/4 tsp salt in a blender; blend to combine.

8. With machine running, pour grapeseed oil through opening in lid in a thin steady stream, blending until combined.

9. Combine beets, fennel, arugula, oranges and goat cheese in a bowl.

10. Add dressing and toss to combine. Serve immediately. Serves 12.—-

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families runs Fridays in the Red Deer Advocate. For tips on energy safety, food or household matters, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or live chat with us online at atcoblueflamekitchen.com. Connect with us on Twitter at @ATCOBlueFlame, on YouTube at youtube.com/TheBlueFlameKitchen and on Pinterest at pinterest.com/ATCOBlueFlame.