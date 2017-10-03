Extreme Esteem: Rekindle Your Dream

“The afternoon knows what the morning never suspected.”

– Robert Frost, American poet and playwright

“Grandpa,” asked the small child, “were you afraid of the dinosaurs?”

“Afraid of the dinosaurs?” the confused grandparent queried.

“When you were a little boy, and they were still around.”

I just celebrated another birthday and though I’m not old enough to have roamed with dinosaurs, I do feel a little ancient some days. I’ve graduated to trifocals, need to make lists now as I’m more forgetful and I’m often in bed, sound asleep, by 9 p.m.

Though I’m not one yet, recently, I read an article about being a senior citizen in the 21st century. The report declared that when seniors are properly motivated, their ability to learn and grow intellectually does not wane. The report went on to say that new evidence suggests a capacity to organize our thinking may increase as we age. Apparently, more people over 50 are returning to post-secondary institutions and discovering a much greater focus and retention than when they were younger. Admittedly, this was an American report, but I would assume the stats are similar for Canada.

One of the most appealing determinations was that active seniors are now en-joying much healthier self-esteem than that experienced by previous generations. This could be owing to better health and more expendable income, but I think it’s also due to a shift in our thinking — away from aging as an ending and instead as a new beginning.

I’ve met some empowered seniors over the years, and one, in particular, comes to mind.

Years ago, when I lived in Medicine Hat, I joined a local writer’s group. I especially enjoyed getting to know one of the founding members, a woman in her 80s named Erma.

At first glance a quintessential grandmother, Erma had a spirit as young and vital as anyone I had ever met and vibrancy that could rival an active teenager.

Erma had been a farm wife for many years. Well past what might be considered the age of retirement, Erma determined to fulfil a lifelong dream: to attend university. Without the burden of working on the farm or raising children, Erma quickly fell into a comfortable, productive routine and ultimately graduated with a degree in education.

A picture of Erma surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren once appeared in a national seniors’ publication. The caption read, “Grandmother gets her degree at age 78.” Erma became a constant source of support and inspiration to friends and family. She went on to write a series of well-received cookbooks, including Canada’s official rhubarb cookbook. Erma never let her age interfere with her enjoyment of life.

“It’s never too late to write a new chapter into the book of life,” she once told me.

Despite her age, Erma had incredible self-esteem and moved through life with ease.

Recently, I happened upon an article entitled: Late Bloomers — famous people and their later-in-life accomplishments.

“Colonel Harland Sanders used his first Social Security check to launch the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise when he was 65. Peter Mark Roget published the first Roget’s Thesaurus when he was 73. Anna Mary Robertson Moses, better known as Grandma Moses, started painting when she was 75.”

Dreams don’t have a “best before” date. Aging should not be viewed as a decline into uselessness but rather an opportunity to experience life on a new, exciting level.

“Grow old along with me,” wrote English poet and playwright, Robert Browning. “The best is yet to be.” The best or worst will depend upon a right or wrong attitude.

No matter our age, we can remain vital and valuable members of society and — like Erma — with healthy self-esteem, continue to pursue our dreams.

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem columnist