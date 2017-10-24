Fuhrer: Amp up the fun factor

“Never, ever, underestimate the importance of having fun.”

— Randy Pausch, American author and professor of computer science

After a couple long and stressful workweeks, I was happy to be invited by colleagues to join them at a local haunt for food and refreshments. The mood was light and jovial – people just enjoying each other’s company. As the evening progressed, the conversation wound its way around to the topic of fun pastimes. One person tossed out how he enjoyed hiking; another said she loved photography. One fellow said he just liked hanging out with good friends.

One of my colleagues said, “Hey, Murr-Man, what about you?”

The question stopped me in my tracks. Sure, there were many things I enjoyed doing for fun like riding my motorbike, but I hadn’t done any of them in so long that I was speechless.

Whether it’s hiking, photography or hanging out with friends, doing activities you find enjoyable helps to reduce your daily stress and brighten your outlook. What’s more, the fun doesn’t need to stop with physical activities. You can continue to enjoy the benefits by developing and maintaining a fun-loving attitude. I’m not talking about adopting a Pollyanna posture, though we all know people who seem to move through life with a perpetually upbeat attitude. I’m talking about consciously choosing to lighten up and see the humour that exists in daily life.

When you’re feeling down or if the pressure is on, you can lighten your load by having a little fun. I read a story once about a man whose wife suggested he show a bit more enthusiasm when it came to helping with odd jobs around the house. After some consideration, he recorded the William Tell Overture — also known as the Lone Ranger theme — onto a portable tape recorder. Whenever his wife would call, he would push the play button and come bounding into the room like a superhero. It was a big hit with his kids who rolled around on the floor laughing and giggling, and I’m sure his wife saw the humour in it, at least for the first time or two.

Every day, we’re bombarded by deadlines, demands, conflicts, and expectations. Having a little fun — when appropriate — can help us lessen the pressure and let go of frustrations and upsets that can quickly drain the joy from life and living. And I say, “when appropriate” because there’s a time to be lighthearted and a time for seriousness, so exercise good judgment.

The person who can maintain a sense of humour, use it appropriately and remain upbeat, despite the challenges faced, can become a beacon of light in a busy work/life environment.

Having a little fun, whether at home or work, can help to reduce job stress, provide greater enjoyment of our work, increase productivity and lead to a longer and happier life. There is mounting evidence that a negative attitude leads to a variety of health issues. According to Dr. Don Colbert, author of the best-seller Deadly Emotions, “Depression, anger, guilt, condemnation, low self-esteem … are only a few of the lethal toxins that threaten body and spirit.”

Here are three quick ways to add some fun to your daily life.

Share a smile with people you meet. A smile is one gift likely to be returned.

Laugh at yourself. Your stress level decreases dramatically when you stop sweating the small stuff. Step back and learn to take yourself less seriously.

Celebrate everything. Your self-esteem and a sense of purpose will increase dramatically when you cultivate the ability to find the humour and lesson in every setback.

Employing the power of fun will take a little self-discipline and practice, but the payoff will be less stress, better focus, and improved self-esteem. Now if you’ll excuse me, I think I’m going to fire up my motorbike and go for a long, enjoyable, and fun autumn cruise.

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem columnist