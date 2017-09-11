Gardening season not over with first killer frost

The first killer frost is not a sign that the gardening season is over. It is a signal that it is time to start putting the garden away for the winter. Make a list of what should be completed and prioritize. Some years there is little or no warning before winter arrives.

The warm dry summer means that watering in trees and shrubs should be a priority. At the end of September put a trickling water hose under the drip line of trees and shrubs allowing the soil to absorb as much water as possible. Continue watering weekly until the ground freezes or the soil becomes saturated. Fall watering is a must for new plantings and evergreens. New plantings have a minimal amount of roots in surrounding soil to gather moisture and evergreens transpire all winter and need a large amount of moisture in the soil to sustain them over the winter.

Move and split perennials that have outgrown their space. Replant or give the excess plants to others.

Weed, weed, weed. Weeds do not stop growing and spreading when summer is over. The top might look dormant but the root will continue to growing and expanding until the ground freezes. Seeds will continue to germinate.

Purchase and plant fall bulbs now. Daffodils, tulips, scillia and grape hyacinths are bulbs that will consistently provide color in the early spring garden in Central Alberta. There are other bulbs that will bloom but only if they are given a special spot.

When purchasing spring bulbs, choose ones that are free of cuts, blemishes an mold. The larger the bulb, for that variety, the better show it will produce next spring.

Prune deciduous trees and shrubs from now until next spring. Keep in mind that pruning spring blooming plants now will remove next year’s blooms. Removing older stems from a shrub allows the light to penetrate the center of the plant encouraging new growth at the base of the plant, preventing it from becoming leggy.

Cutting back the tops of perennials in the fall is optional. Removing the foliage of perennials in the fall means a clean garden and less work in the spring. If rodents are a problem, removing foliage means that he pests have less food and or cover than in other areas making it an uninviting environment. Take time put away all hoses, tools and plant pots. It is much easier to take something out when needed than hunt for items after it snows.

Covering tender plants with at least 6 inches (15 cm) of mulch will provide protection from the extreme cold and changing temperatures. Protective mulch can be anything that insulates; leaves, straw, peatmoss or grass work well. When using a protective mulch spread it over the plant or bed that needs extra protection taking care to remove all large air pockets from around plants.

Mulch is less important on years when the snow falls early and stays for the entire season as snow is nature’s insulator. In years that snow comes early, and stays late there is very little winterkill.

Put away tools, hoses and pots. Tidying up the yard removes hidden tripping hazards that could be under the snow.

There is still many things to be done to produce a spectacular one next year. Spend time his fall working in the garden to allow a more leisurely pace next spring.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com