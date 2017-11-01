Get enlightened through this fettuccine alfredo dish

  • Nov. 1, 2017 3:15 p.m.
  • Life

For something a little more traditional, try our Enlightened Fettuccine Alfredo, which uses milk instead of cream to decrease fat and calories without sacrificing flavour. We like to pair it with our colourful Southwestern Caesar Salad, which perks up the classic favourite with tomatoes, cilantro, cumin and a touch of green pepper sauce. We swap use in lime-flavoured tortilla chips in place of croutons for extra Tex Mex flare.

ENLIGHTENED FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

1/3 cup (75 mL) flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly ground pepper

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) nutmeg

2 cups (500 mL) milk

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 cup (250 mL) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

8 oz (250 g) fettuccine, cooked and drained

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

To prepare sauce, combine flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a medium saucepan. Gradually whisk in milk until smooth. Add garlic and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, just until mixture begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf. Stir 1 cup (250 mL) Parmesan cheese and butter into milk mixture just until melted. Remove pan from heat. Toss hot cooked fettuccine with oil and parsley. Add sauce and toss to coat. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese. Serves 2 – 3.

SOUTHWESTERN CAESAR SALAD

1/2 cup (125 mL) creamy Caesar salad dressing

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cumin

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) green pepper sauce

8 cups (2 L) torn romaine lettuce

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) lightly broken lime-flavoured tortilla chips

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Roma tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) Tex-Mex shredded cheese

To prepare dressing, whisk together salad dressing, cilantro, cumin and green pepper sauce until blended.

Combine lettuce, tortilla chips, tomatoes and cheese in a bowl. Add dressing and toss to coat. Serve immediately. Serves 8.

Previous story
Ponds will thrive if given extra care
Next story
Millennials embrace nursing profession — just in time to replace baby boomers

Just Posted

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month