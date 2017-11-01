Get enlightened through this fettuccine alfredo dish

For something a little more traditional, try our Enlightened Fettuccine Alfredo, which uses milk instead of cream to decrease fat and calories without sacrificing flavour. We like to pair it with our colourful Southwestern Caesar Salad, which perks up the classic favourite with tomatoes, cilantro, cumin and a touch of green pepper sauce. We swap use in lime-flavoured tortilla chips in place of croutons for extra Tex Mex flare.

ENLIGHTENED FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

1/3 cup (75 mL) flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly ground pepper

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) nutmeg

2 cups (500 mL) milk

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 cup (250 mL) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

8 oz (250 g) fettuccine, cooked and drained

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

To prepare sauce, combine flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a medium saucepan. Gradually whisk in milk until smooth. Add garlic and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, just until mixture begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf. Stir 1 cup (250 mL) Parmesan cheese and butter into milk mixture just until melted. Remove pan from heat. Toss hot cooked fettuccine with oil and parsley. Add sauce and toss to coat. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese. Serves 2 – 3.

SOUTHWESTERN CAESAR SALAD

1/2 cup (125 mL) creamy Caesar salad dressing

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cumin

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) green pepper sauce

8 cups (2 L) torn romaine lettuce

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) lightly broken lime-flavoured tortilla chips

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Roma tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) Tex-Mex shredded cheese

To prepare dressing, whisk together salad dressing, cilantro, cumin and green pepper sauce until blended.

Combine lettuce, tortilla chips, tomatoes and cheese in a bowl. Add dressing and toss to coat. Serve immediately. Serves 8.