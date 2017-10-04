Grilled corn with chipotle mayonnaise an easy and tasty dish

GRILLED CORN WITH CHIPOTLE MAYONNAISE.

Our Grilled Corn with Chipotle Mayonnaise is a breeze to make, thanks to canned chipotle peppers and jarred mayonnaise. For a lower fat version, try replacing some of the mayo with Greek yogurt.

Try our Couscous with Grilled Corn for a quick side dish. It goes well with freshly grilled salmon or chicken, with some grilled vegetables or a leafy green salad.

GRILLED CORN WITH CHIPOTLE MAYONNAISE

1/2 cup (125 mL) mayonnaise

4 tsp (20 mL) finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lime juice

6 cobs corn, husked

1 tbsp (15 mL) oil

To prepare chipotle mayonnaise, combine mayonnaise, chipotle peppers and lime juice until blended. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Cut each cob of corn crosswise into 3 pieces. Combine corn and oil in a heavy plastic bag. Squeeze bag to coat corn with oil. Remove corn from bag. Grill corn over medium heat on natural gas barbecue, turning occasionally, until blackened in a few spots, about 10 – 15 minutes. Serve with chipotle mayonnaise. Serves 6.

COUSCOUS WITH GRILLED CORN

1 large cob corn, husked

3 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tsp (10 mL) butter

1 3/4 cups (425 mL) chicken stock

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

1 1/4 cups (300 mL) couscous

1/4 cup (50 mL) thinly sliced green onion

1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped red bell pepper

Place corn and garlic on a piece of foil. Dot with butter and wrap tightly. Cook over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 20 minutes, turning frequently. Unwrap corn and garlic. Using a sharp knife, slice corn off cob. Finely chop garlic. Combine corn, garlic, stock, salt and pepper in a medium saucepan. Place saucepan on a side burner or directly on barbecue grid and bring mixture to a boil. Gradually stir in couscous. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 5 – 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork; stir in onion and red pepper. Serves 4.

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families runs Fridays in the Red Deer Advocate. For tips on energy safety, food or household matters, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or live chat with us online at atcoblueflamekitchen.com.