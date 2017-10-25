Honey and ginger tomato salad given an Asian infusion

Our Asian-inspired menu starts with our Honey and Ginger Tomato Salad – halved grape tomatoes are dressed with a simple vinaigrette of rice vinegar, honey and fresh grated ginger. If you can find them, try using heirloom tomatoes for more interesting colours and textures on the plate. The salad pairs well with our Easy Asian Chicken, which is simply chicken thighs brushed with hoisin sauce flavoured with Chinese five spice and garlic powder. Serve with Jasmine rice.

HONEY AND GINGER TOMATO SALAD

2 tbsp (25 mL) rice vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) honey

1 tbsp (15 mL) grated fresh ginger

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) salt

2 cups (500 mL) grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

To prepare dressing, whisk together vinegar, honey, ginger and salt until combined. Place tomatoes in a bowl. Add dressing and toss to combine. Serves 2 – 3.

EASY ASIAN CHICKEN

1/2 cup (125 mL) hoisin sauce

1 tsp (5 mL) Chinese five-spice powder

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) garlic powder

8 – 10 skinless chicken thighs

Combine hoisin sauce, Chinese five-spice powder and garlic powder. Arrange chicken in a single layer in a greased baking dish. Do not overcrowd pan. Pour hoisin mixture over chicken. Bake at 425°F (220°C), basting occasionally, for 45 – 50 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serves 4.

