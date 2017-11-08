Contributed photo Instant pot tofu curry.

Kitchen Confessions: Instant Pot Tofu Curry

  • Nov. 8, 2017 2:00 p.m.
  • Life

If you have not jumped on the Instant Pot bandwagon yet, get on it now; this is hands down, the best kitchen appliance I have ever purchased. I seriously use it about three times a week now. To describe it simply, it is a slow cooker and pressure built into one! Imagine cooking 4 racks of ribs in about one and half hours – yah, it does that! Stay tuned for that recipe, because today I’m going to share a vegetarian recipe to illustrate that the Instant Pot is not about quick cooking all of the delicious meats. I’ve been experimenting with tofu lately and really loving it as a high protein alternative to chowing down on animals (which, by the way, I will never stop doing).

However, if you have never tried tofu, give this a try – warning: don’t get too aggressive with the spices in the beginning because you can always add more later, but it can be pretty difficult to take it away!

Ingredients:

1 package extra firm tofu, water drained

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 small white onion, finely diced

1 tbsp fresh ground ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp turmeric

1 398mL coconut milk

3 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp red curry paste (comes in a little plastic pot in the ethnic aisles of most local grocery stores)

1-2 tsp chilli garlic sauce or sriracha sauce (remember my previous warning re spicy thresholds)

1 cup cashews, divided

1-2 cups chopped broccoli

1 red pepper, cut into bite sized pieces

2-3 limes, cut into wedges

Chopped cilantro

Optional: serve with rice – make as package directs

Method:

Cut the tofu into cubes and blot with towels to remove excess moisture – this will enhance the texture, trust me. Plug in your Instant Pot and set to “saute” – melt the coconut oil and add the onion. In a bowl, combine the coconut milk, peanut butter, honey, soy sauce, curry paste and chili garlic sauce and set aside.

Continue cooking the onion until softened and add the ginger, garlic and turmeric.

Once the ginger and garlic become fragrant, pour in the coconut milk mixture, the tofu and half of the cashews and bring to a bit of a boil.

Turn off the saute setting, close the lid and turn on to “manual” for five minutes – let the Instant Pot do its’ thing and when finished, manually release the steam. Once all the steam has purged, open the lid and add the broccoli and red pepper, then closing the lid again turn to “keep warm” for about ten minutes. While all that is going on, chop the last half of the cashews, the lime wedges and the cilantro and set aside for serving.

After that, dinner is served! Garnish the dish with chopped cashews, cilantro and a lime wedge. Once cooled, you can store this in the refrigerator for a couple of days.

Shannon Yacyshyn is a recovering food blogger (the original Red Deer Foodie) who is passionate about trying new ways of cooking healthy foods in her kitchen. Find Kitchen Confessions Red Deer on Facebook.

Previous story
Elton John celebrates 25 years of AIDS foundation

Just Posted

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

Human remains used for first time in police dog training in Innisfail

This will help locate bodies more effectively

Slow economic recovery means smaller capital plans for Red Deer

Most projects maintain or upgrade current infrastructure

Red Deer’s 10-year plan still includes new aquatic centre, Dawe centre expansion

A new aquatic centre is still in Red Deer’s 10-year capital plan,… Continue reading

2019 Canada Winter Games infrastructure is welcome at this pennypinching time

The Canada Winter Games projects are steam-rolling ahead, providing Red Deer with… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Blackfalds RCMP is looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month