Lowe: War, its impact at centre of story

Lost in September by Kathleen Winter

Fiction

Published: September 12, 2017. Knopf Canada.

Back in the year 1759 in Quebec, Canada, General James Wolfe is in his early-30s and is well known for his demeanor as he approaches the oncoming battlefield with reason and stability. He is known for taking all emotion and moral out of war, and has shown the ruthlessness side of being a soldier who has killed many while traumatizing bystanders of a war torn region. Yet, by the time he gained this reputation, his handle on self-control was limited due to the emotion loses he had endured; the death of his lover, brother, and the backlash of his own decisions.

General James Wolfe would be remembered for his victory on the Plains of Abraham, an important battle for Canadian History, where he sadly lost his life.

Jump to present-day Montreal, we meet Jimmy – a man who could be General Wolfe’s doppelganger. Not just by appearance, but by memory as well. So walking ghost or reincarnation? Through Jimmy, we relive Wolfe’s past, his relationships with his parents and friends and key events in his life.

The original James Wolfe, as a younger soldier, was about to have leave in Paris but in September 1752, Britain dropped their calendar and joined the rest of Christian Europe, thus adopting the Gregorian calendar. This meant that everyone lost 12 days, jumping from Sept. 2 to 14 overnight and Wolfe lost his leave (depriving him of “his dancing days … his time of freedom from a decade of combat). Apparently that’s something he’s resented so much that now Jimmy actually makes this a yearly trip, on the anniversary of both the missing leave days and the anniversary of “his” death, camping out or living in a men’s’ shelter. Montreal would seem to be the closest thing to Paris he can manage as he tries to get those lost days back. The present day Jimmy leans on the kindness of friends such as Sophie, a custodian in her 50s and a historical researchers studying “his” old letters. No matter what, the real mystery is who the heck is Jimmy? He can’t be the General James Wolfe – can he? After all, there are obvious hints that show Jimmy is very much a modern man. Plus – what exactly is it that he lost other than just a few days off? He even quoted, “a man can linger amongst the living even if he has died trying to make peace with what he has lost.” That cannot be only for 12 days leave, can it?

I struggled with the book. It was sometimes difficult to know what was real and what wasn’t. Jimmy is the narrator and his thoughts wander so a reader may find themselves confused at times. So take note you may have to do a lot of rereading. Winter’s writing is undeniably exquisite. But she respectfully doesn’t down play the reality of how bloody Canada’s colonial past could be with the senseless violence, murdering and pillaging.

Lost in September paints a portrait of a broken man, questions the futilely of war, and the regrets made in war time that will last forever.

Kirsten Lowe studies at Athabasca University.