Meghan Markle wears coat by Montreal’s Mackage at event with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is continuing to boost Canadian fashion labels as she tours the U.K. with new fiance Prince Harry.

At a charity event in Nottingham for World AIDS Day on Friday, Markle wore a long navy double-breasted wool coat by Montreal-based outerwear label Mackage.

There were only four of the $790 Elodie jackets left in company’s online store early Friday and they sold out within minutes of photos of the Nottingham event appearing online, said Mackage’s communications director Hugo Thibault.

“Our website traffic exploded,” Thibault said. “We had a 500 per cent increase today … mostly all in Europe, because North America (was) just waking up.”

Markle has been a supporter of Mackage for years, attending the brand’s fashion show in Toronto seven or eight years ago, Thibault said. The company knew she owned several of their pieces but had no heads-up that she planned on wearing the jacket Friday.

“I woke up this morning with tons of instant messages on my phone,” Thibault said. “Oh my god, oh my god, she’s wearing our jacket again!”

In September, Markle wore a Bordeaux-coloured Mackage leather jacket to the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. That colour sold out within 24 hours, Thibault said, and other colours followed quickly.

The actress, who is from Los Angeles, has lived part-time in Toronto since 2011.

In her time here, she’s supported many Canadian designers at a variety of price points, including luxury designers like Jason Wu and Erdem, high-end brands like Sentaler and Smythe, and mid-range retail brand Aritzia. In 2016, she partnered with the more affordable retail chain Reitmans for an advertising campaign and a “capsule collection.”

On Monday, at a photo op to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle wore a white wool wrap coat by Toronto brand Line the Label, which quickly sold out and was renamed the “Meghan.”

Thibault said other celebrities have worn Mackage but no one has made quite the same impact that Markle is having now.

“Everybody looks at what she’s wearing all the time,” he said. “The Meghan effect is much stronger than everything we’ve seen before.”

Previous story
First baby from a uterus transplant in the U.S. born in Dallas

Just Posted

Pools and pickleball debated

City council looking for some hard numbers on pool and pickleball facility costs

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Updated: Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

Update: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr responds to controversial comments

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

Christmas tree prices on the rise for first time in almost a decade

Holiday shoppers might have to fork over a little more for the… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month