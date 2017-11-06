Mielke: Lest we forget

  • Nov. 6, 2017 2:30 p.m.
  • Life

I pull into the parking lot of the nursing home, late as usual, reaching for the book lying on the front seat beside me.

I gaze briefly at the title; Dear Katie, Dearest Angus: Red Deer Serves: 1914-18.

The book is dedicated to all of those brave men of central Alberta who volunteered to serve overseas during the Great War which extended from Aug. 1914 to Nov. 1918. The story is about a fictional family who emigrated from Scotland and lived in Red Deer.

When the Great War began Red Deer had a population of 2,200 and North Red Deer somewhat fewer.

The story focuses on one couple, but, really, it could be about a whole nation of families ripped apart by war. It is touching, funny, sad and endearing and it reminds the reader that it was not only the soldiers who suffered, but also the families they left behind.

The book was written by the late Andrew Moffat.

Moffat served in Canada’s army for 32 years, including service in the Korean War, as well as later in Germany and Italy.

My brother also served in Canada’s army. He is a Korean War Vet and even now, as he sits quietly in his wheelchair alone with his memories, the green baseball cap with the words ‘Korean Vet’ marching in bold relief across the front, is always perched jauntily on his head.

But lately, it seems this particular Korean War Vet has quietly withdrawn from this world and the people who inhabit it.

He sleeps mostly and when my sister and I come to visit, he is there in body, but, more often than not, his mind has drifted

out the window to another time, another place.

My brother was close friends with the author of the book, Dear Katie, Dearest Angus. They had both served in Korea, they both wore their Korean vet hats proudly and they both knew far too much about war and the horrors and devastation of war.

My brother was a Canadian peacekeeper sent to Korea after the war ended. In those days he was a young and handsome soldier, tall and straight as an arrow, dressed smartly in a brown uniform and wearing a jaunty soldier’s hat.

As I hurry into the nursing home, I think about my brother and Andrew Moffat, whom I had found to be a gracious, charming and absolutely delightful gentleman the one time I had met him.

And I think about the way they were. Strong young soldiers, proudly wearing their Canadian uniforms along with their fierce Canadian pride, no matter what foreign shore they landed on.

“We were just kids,” my brothers mused one day to my sister and I as we sat with him in the nursing home. ‘So young, so very young.”

Remembrance Day is coming up in a few days. Once again it is time to wear a blood red poppy

and to remember.

My sister and I begin to read the book and, it seems, slowly, my brother starts to pay attention.

It is late, almost supper time and the rest of the residents are preparing to sit at their individual tables. But still we read on.

And, as I watch the man in the wheelchair with his jaunty Korean Vet hat perched on his head, I get a glimpse of a young man, straight and tall as an arrow, dressed in a soldier’s

uniform.

I smile and give him a hug.

Lest we forget! How could we?

