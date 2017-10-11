Muffins made for the season

CARROT, APPLE AND ZUCCHINI MUFFINS

Our Carrot, Apple and Zucchini Muffins are chock full of fresh and dried vegetables and fruit. The muffin itself is flavoured with cinnamon and ginger, making it reminiscent of carrot cake. The dried apricots can be replaced with any dried fruit that you have on hand, like raisins or dried cranberries.

CARROT, APPLE AND ZUCCHINI MUFFINS

2 cups (500 mL) whole wheat flour

4 tsp (20 mL) baking powder

2 tsp (10 mL) cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground ginger

1/2 tsp (2 mL) nutmeg

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

3/4 cup (175 mL) unsweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped dried apricots

2/3 cup (150 mL) packed golden brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) canola oil

3 large eggs

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

2 cups (500 mL) shredded carrots

1 cup (250 mL) shredded apple

1 cup (250 mL) shredded zucchini

1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) grated orange peel

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF (190ºC).

2. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, nutmeg and salt in a bowl. Stir in coconut and apricots; set aside.

3. Whisk together brown sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla in a bowl until blended. Fold in carrots, apple, zucchini and orange peel.

4. Add carrot mixture to flour mixture and stir just until combined.

5. Spoon batter into paper-lined or greased muffin cups, filling cups three-quarters full.

6. Bake for 20 – 22 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in centres comes out clean.

7. Cool muffins in pans for 5 minutes.

8. Remove from pans and cool on racks. May be frozen. Makes 18.

—-

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families runs Fridays in the Red Deer Advocate. For tips on energy safety, food or household matters, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or live chat with us online at atcoblueflamekitchen.com. Connect with us on Twitter at @ATCOBlueFlame, on YouTube at youtube.com/TheBlueFlameKitchen and on Pinterest at pinterest.com/ATCOBlueFlame.