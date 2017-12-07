A Neapolitan pizzaiuoli (pizza makers) prepares a pizza, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. UNESCO on Thursday added the art of the Neapolitan pizza maker to its list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. (Cesare Abbate /ANSA via AP)

Naples celebrates UNESCO recognition of art of pizza making

  • Dec. 7, 2017 1:48 p.m.
  • Life

NAPLES, Italy — The city of Naples, often in headlines for its garbage woes and mafia violence, is celebrating international recognition of its tastier side.

UNESCO on Thursday added the art of the Neapolitan pizza maker, or “pizzaiuolo,” to its list of “intangible cultural heritage of humanity.” Neapolitan pizza making was one of 33 traditional practices from around the world that were added to the U.N. cultural organization’s list of “forms of expression” that are of importance to humanity.

Other winners this year were the ritual Kumbh Mela baths taken in India, Bosnian woodcarving, and the “Sega tambour” dance and song performances of Mauritius’ Rodrigues Island.

In Naples, pizza makers celebrated the victory and planned to give away free pies next week at a massive street party.

Agriculture minister Maurizio Martina said Italy’s campaign, launched in 2009, marked the first time UNESCO had recognized a profession linked to food production.

The art of Neapolitan pizza making “involves Italian know-how based on experience, gestures and traditional knowledge passed on from generation to generation,” he said a statement.

Italy is already the country with the most UNESCO world heritage sites at 53, including the historic centres of Rome, Naples and Florence, the entire lagoon city of Venice and the Amalfi Coast. With the pizza makers, Italy now counts six cultural practices on the “intangible cultural heritage” list, including the “Mediterranean diet” and Cremona’s violin craftsmanship.

Being added to the list involves obligations, primarily to safeguard the practice and enforce a U.N. treaty on protecting and promoting “intangible heritage.”

Massimo Boddi, whose Univerde Foundation was responsible for gathering signatures to launch the pizza bid, said the recognition was an important victory of “tradition over globalization” since each pie is made by hand, individually.

Previous story
Running with Rhyno: Getting lost on holiday

Just Posted

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

Moose pay Red Deer family an afternoon visit

Advocate reader Garrett Harris shared his photos of a cow moose and… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month