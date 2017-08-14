One man, six dates ― An epic tale of an epic night, as told by the women

While the rest of us were enthralled by the “Bachelorette” finale on Monday night, six women in Washington, D.C., became unwitting participants in an epic dating game of their own.

Lisette Pylant met up with Justin Schweiger for a first date over drinks that evening, only to discover 45 minutes in that he’d double-booked. Or rather, she learned as the night went on, that he’d planned six consecutive dates at the same bar.

Pylant, 26, and the others became friends during the bizarre experience – yes, this is “John Tucker Must Die” in real life. And she took to Twitter to create a now-viral thread that documented the events as they unfolded. The night eventually attracted the attention of many national news outlets, including “Good Morning America,” as the story embodied society’s worst fears of what dating culture in the app age has become.

We’ve talked to four of the women and Schweiger, 28, to piece together the timeline. Schweiger, a D.C. resident, initially declined to comment on Wednesday afternoon due to a contract he signed with “Inside Edition,” where he appeared on Thursday. “I got paid off real well,” he now says.

– Date No. 1: Lisette Pylant

5:15 p.m. Pylant, who lives in Northeast Washington, showed up at the Truxton Inn in D.C. for a follow-up date with seemingly normal guy Schweiger, whom she initially met while out celebrating her birthday Saturday night. A friend who works at Truxton Inn shot Pylant a warning text conveying, as she said in her Twitter thread, that “this guy sucks.” But at this point she decided to stick it out.

Schweiger claims he told Pylant “many times” that he only viewed her as a friend. “She either did not hear it (or) did not want to hear it,” he says. (Pylant had no comment.)

– Date No. 2: Kristen Incorvaia

6 p.m. Incorvaia, 25, arrived at the bar after leaving work, as Schweiger had been vague about meeting at a specific time. The Arlington, Virginia, resident had matched with Schweiger over the weekend on the dating app Hinge, and he had suggested that they grab a drink sometime. (Funnily enough, Hinge is described as a destination for those “ready to escape dating app games.”)

Schweiger introduced Pylant as his friend, which Incorvaia believed. ” ‘This is my friend, I brought her to make sure you weren’t going to kill me,’ ” she recalls him saying. “Some comment like that.”

Pylant played along, until Schweiger left to take a phone call. She then filled Incorvaia in on what was likely going down. “She’s like, ‘You need to run, this guy’s the worst,’ ” Incorvaia says.

6:30 p.m. Incorvaia texted her friends about the situation and, at this point, lost all faith in dating apps. “That was my first Hinge date ever,” she says. “I don’t do online dating – just downloaded it this weekend. This is the experience I had, and I don’t know if I’ll be doing online dating anymore.”

– Date No. 3: Raven

6:35 p.m. Raven, 26, called Schweiger and let him know that she was outside the bar.She had shown up 10 minutes late to the date, but then waited another 10 minutes, with no sign of Schweiger. (Raven, a D.C. resident who met Schweiger on Bumble, requested that we not use her last name.) He told her to meet him inside, where he was sitting with “a couple friends,” she recalls, so Raven went in and asked the bartender where they might be sitting. Schweiger had taken a smoke break, and the bartender pointed to Pylant and Incorvaia.

“I gave myself a couple minutes and then introduced myself,” Raven says. “They said they just met, and that’s when I realized it was a triple date.” She’d already ordered a drink, though, so the three women decided to hang out, finish their drinks and later get dinner together elsewhere.

6:40 p.m. Schweiger came back inside and, according to Raven, “continued the conversation as if nothing was wrong.”

“At first, I was like, this can’t be real life,” she adds. “And then I was like, this is awkward as hell.”

Pylant shared that reaction and, because it’s 2017, decided to start tweeting. She’d already been texting multiple friends about the situation, and Twitter seemed like an easy way to fill more people in. “It was so ridiculous and too good of a story not to tell people,” she says.

Schweiger feels differently.

“Her rant on Twitter is kind of childish,” he says.

If you’re wondering, yes, the conversation was uncomfortable. Schweiger began to explain why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend at one point, according to Pylant’s thread, and Raven “asked if he also met her on a ‘group date.’ “

7:35 p.m. After having stayed for almost an hour more to “see how it would ride out,” Incorvaia says, the women decided to skip out while Schweiger went outside once more. “We ordered another round of drinks while he was outside, we finished our drinks and we were like, ‘Got to go, bye!’ “

The women went to Anxo, a cidery across the street.

Schweiger says he often schedules multiple “conversations,” which ordinarily last from 30 minutes to an hour, to test compatibility before committing to a dinner date. As an IT project manager, he thinks “steps ahead.”

“I appreciate time,” he says. “Time is the only thing humans have. When it runs out, you’re not a human anymore. I’m an efficient person.”

He assumed the women were aware that these were not “real” dates.

– Date No. 4: Kali Bowers

8 p.m. The women had befriended the Truxton Inn bartenders, one of whom texted the group about the newest arrival. Bowers never joined the women across the street.

– Date No. 5: Alex Woody

8:30 p.m. Woody, a 25-year-old D.C. resident, stood outside Truxton Inn, waiting for Schweiger to reply to her text. (They had set up the date for 8:30 p.m. after meeting on Bumble.) Schweiger told her he was still at his friend’s house in the neighbourhood. At that point, one of Pylant’s friends (not one of the dates) exited Truxton Inn and remarked to Woody: “Can you believe it? There’s this guy inside that’s on his fourth date tonight.” Immediately, Woody knew she was the fifth. And she wasn’t here for it.

9 p.m. Woody headed to Anxo, where Pylant’s friend told her the other dates would be. (Schweiger, presumably, was still with his fourth date, Bowers.) “I sent him the photo of the four of us together and say, ‘Oh, I found your dates one through three,’ ” Woody says. Incorvaia adds that Schweiger replied something like, “Hahaha, tell them I say hi.’ “

9:10 p.m. Just for kicks, Woody went back to Truxton Inn to meet her – and everyone else’s – date. As Bowers stood up to leave, Woody approached Schweiger and said, “Hi, I’m date No. 5,” to which Schweiger replied, “Oh, you’re already cut.”

“As if we’re on MTV,” Woody says. “He was really cocky about it, and then I was like, ‘OK, if you’re going to do this, at least be upfront about it.’ “

Woody returned to Anxo, where the women bonded over the insane happenings.

“We just ended up clicking and hanging out,” Woody says. “We have a group message.” They’ve even made brunch plans.

Pylant’s thread had been made into a Twitter “moment” by now, and thousands were along for the ride.

“It’s the age of really stupid stories,” Schweiger says. “We’re also in the age of reality TV. People want to relate.”

10:15 p.m. Incorvaia, Raven and Woody eventually headed home, and Pylant returned to Truxton Inn to chat with her friend who worked there and see what was up. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Schweiger was seated next to his sixth date, who Pylant said was visiting from out of town.

– Date No. 6: Jess Free

11 p.m. It’s unclear when Free’s date began, but, according to Pylant’s thread, it ended soon after Pylant showed up.

Tuesday: The following 24 hours were crazy for all six women, who were bombarded with interview requests and texts from curious friends and family members. Outlets from New York magazine to HuffPost had stories up early in the morning.

Twitter fame is something Pylant, an office manager and barista, never expected.

“The only thing I’ve ever tweeted in my life is, like, ‘Scandal,’ ” she says. “Definitely new for me.”

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. The women appeared on “Good Morning America.” “We just figured this guy needed to be called out,” Pylant said on the show.

“I’m in shock about how big it got, how big it blew up,” Incorvaia says.

Raven adds, “I guess it goes to show that the dating scene for young professionals in D.C. is getting tougher by the day.”

Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Schweiger appeared on “Inside Edition.”

“I would love for this to launch me into some kind of writing career or writing for a show – a sitcom, be a personality,” he tells The Post. “I can say funny things. Before it happened, I signed up for DC Improv classes.”

(In January 2007, The Washington Post reported that a Justin Schweiger with a similar biography received a 30-day jail sentence after a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit robbery at a Smoothie King in Bethesda. He declined comment, saying it was a long time ago.)

Would he ever do a multi-date again? Sure, but with a few tweaks.

“These will be two-hour windows,” he says. “Do not overstack. Be honest and upfront about what they are, which I thought I did.”