The barbecue is often associated with hearty red meats, like steaks, burgers and ribs, but our Pineapple-Wrapped Halibut is a light, citrusy summer meal that is so quick you can make it on a weeknight.

First, get the halibut in its marinade, and the butcher’s twine soaking in hot water, while you peel and chop the pineapple. Next, tie the strips of pineapple peel to the halibut and get it on the grill for just a few minutes per side.

PINEAPPLE-WRAPPED HALIBUT

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp finely chopped seeded jalapeno pepper

1 tbsp soy sauce*

1 tsp grated lime peel

½ tsp grated fresh ginger

2 thawed sushi-grade halibut fillets (about 5 oz/150 g each)

1 fresh pineapple, ends removed

Pinch salt

Pinch freshly ground pepper

To prepare marinade, combine lime juice, oil, jalapeno pepper, soy sauce, lime peel and ginger in a large heavy zip-lock plastic bag.

Add halibut and squeeze bag to coat halibut with marinade; seal bag. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, soak four 12 inch pieces of butcher’s twine in hot water for 30 minutes; set aside.

Using a sharp knife and cutting top to bottom, cut long strips of peel about 3½ inches wide from pineapple; reserve pineapple for another use. There should be 4 strips; set aside.

Remove halibut from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle halibut with salt and pepper.

Place each halibut fillet on a pineapple strip. Cover fillets with remaining pineapple strips. Tie pineapple strips and halibut together with butcher’s twine, forming bundles.

Place bundles on barbecue grid on natural gas barbecue. With lid down, cook halibut over medium-high heat until a meat thermometer registers 135°F, about 5 – 6 minutes per side. Remove from heat.

Cut and discard butcher’s twine; discard pineapple strips. Serve halibut immediately. Do not keep leftover halibut. Serves 2.

Cook’s Note: Secure halibut between pineapple strips immediately before cooking, as pineapple contains an enzyme that can over-tenderize meat if left to stand.

