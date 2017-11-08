Plant-based drinks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Canada’s dietitians and pediatricians are discouraging parents from relying on plant-based drinks — such as rice, coconut and almond milks — as the main beverage for babies and young kids.

Dr. Catherine Pound of the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday that some plant-based beverages are not fortified with any minerals or vitamins and often contain sugar as the second ingredient after water.

“There’s a bit of a push from the health movement where people think or feel that plant-based nutrition is better than meat-based nutrition, which may be true in adulthood where we are recommending to move away from eating meat very frequently, but the same doesn’t hold true for children who need the protein,” says Pound.

“We see parents that are well-intentioned that are moving to a plant-based beverage for their children thinking they are doing a good thing while actually they are withholding important nutrients and proteins.”

Kids aged two to eight need 13 to 19 grams of protein per day, which can be met with two cups of cow milk or two cups of fortified soy beverage.

Meanwhile, almond, coconut or rice drinks contain little to no protein and would require kids to also eat two child-sized servings of meat or two half-cup servings of lentils. Almond drinks only contain about four almonds per cup.

The experts say the best foods for growing children are whole, fresh and unprocessed fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains, dairy and meats.

And while fats are avoided by many adults, they are a valuable nutrient for young children, says Pound.

“Fat is extremely important for a child or a toddler because it certainly contributes to brain growth,” she says.

“We do not want to restrict fat at all for the first couple years of life.”

In the case of allergies or other concerns, Pound says parents should consult a dietitian.

The joint statement with the Dietitians of Canada also warned that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less food.

If possible, infants should be exclusively breast fed for the first six months, and continued for up to two years or longer with appropriate complementary feeding. Otherwise, babies can drink formula or pasteurized human milk from screened donors.

Cow milk is not recommended before nine to 12 months of age. Full fat homogenized cow milk is then recommended for kids until age two.

Previous story
Canada’s first HIV-positive restaurant opens in Toronto to counter stigmas
Next story
Elton John celebrates 25 years of AIDS foundation

Just Posted

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

Human remains used for first time in police dog training in Innisfail

This will help locate bodies more effectively

Slow economic recovery means smaller capital plans for Red Deer

Most projects maintain or upgrade current infrastructure

Red Deer’s 10-year plan still includes new aquatic centre, Dawe centre expansion

A new aquatic centre is still in Red Deer’s 10-year capital plan,… Continue reading

2019 Canada Winter Games infrastructure is welcome at this pennypinching time

The Canada Winter Games projects are steam-rolling ahead, providing Red Deer with… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Blackfalds RCMP is looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month