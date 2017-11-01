Ponds will thrive if given extra care

Ponds, in the garden as in nature if left alone evolve. The silt that is picked up by water as it runs into the pond settles on the bottom. Leaves blow in and plant material within the pond dies and rots. Over time, the pond gains layers of organic matter on the bottom and the pond becomes shallower. In small formed ponds the buildup can be avoided by emptying and cleaning the pond once a year. Larger ponds where plants are left to overwinter, removing the layer of organic matter is more problematic. It is a matter of getting in the pond to scoop out the material which is wet and heavy. Care should be taken when removing decaying material that animal habitat is not destroyed. On the other hand, decaying matter results in in a higher level of nitrogen and more algae.

Plants within the pond, like all gardens spread unless they are either eaten or removed by humans. Treat them as one would any perennial. Take a look at the pond if plants are overwhelming the area, plan to take out excess plants. They can be split or removed in the fall or as they begin to grow in the spring. If there has been a problem with winterkill, then spring is the best option.

Hardy marginal plants, ones that live in around the edges and in shallow water should not be cut back in the fall as open, hollow stems allow moisture to enter the plant and damage the roots

Tropical, floating water plants such as Water Lettuce and Floating Hyacinth do not thrive in cold water and will freeze if left in the pond late in the season. They can be overwintered inside in a tub of water in a warm sunny room. These plants are inexpensive and many people treat them as annuals, replacing them each spring.

Hardy water lilies can be left in large ponds that have a depth over two feet. Shallow smaller ponds tend to freeze to the bottom, killing the tuberous roots, unless they are either heated or protected against winter weather.

Remove Waterlilies that are in danger of freezing and place them in a dark plastic bag and keep them in a cold room or root cellar. They should be kept at a temperature that is just above freezing. Check the plants periodically throughout the winter to insure that the root mass has not become dry, watering when needed.

Tropical Waterlilies will overwinter in a bucket of water in a warm bright area.

Fish can be overwintered inside left in the pond if there is an adequate supply of oxygen. Fish become dormant in the cool water and require little food or oxygen to survive. Keeping a small area the water open with a heater is usually sufficient.

Another method is to place an aquarium pump or bubbler in the pond to provide oxygen. Check the pump regularly to insure that it is working and the lines are not broken or squashed by the ice.

Commercial establishments like Bearberry Greenhouses and Nurseries by Sundre overwinter their shallow ponds of hardy water lilies by placing boards over the pond followed by a tarp. This is followed by the insulating material such as Styrofoam sheets or straw bales. A final tarp is placed overtop to insure that the insulation does not become waterlogged.

Ponds are part of the garden ecosystem. Like all gardens, they might continue to survive if ignored but they will thrive if given extra care.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com