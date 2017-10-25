Purchase the correct plant for the location and it will thrive

Growing plants inside is not difficult. It is the matter of choosing a plant that will thrive in the environment provided. Light levels, temperature and humidity must be taken into account before choosing a plant variety. Other aspects such as soil, nutrients and moisture are easily controlled.

Natural light levels in a building change with the seasons depending on the height in the sun in the sky. Plants that grow best in a diffused light should be placed closer the windows during the fall and winter and moved away during the spring and summer months. Even plants that prefer direct sunlight can burn in a south facing window during the summer months.

Houses rarely remain at the same temperature. Programmable thermostats make it easy to lower and raise the room temperature. To conserve energy most lower the temperatures at night and when the building is empty. The drop in temperature at night is a usual occurrence in nature and needed by some varieties of plants. Cooler day time temperatures will slow the plants growth and uptake of water. Adjust water accordingly.

Houses are being built air tight but cold air and drafts invade when outside doors are open during cold weather. There are plants that will take drafts in stride while others will drop leaves.

Even with humidifiers on the furnace, air becomes dry during the cold months. There isn’t a perfect solution. Misting plants with a spray bottle will add humidity for a short period of time but does little in the long term. Placing a trays of water around the plants or under the plant tray will increase the humidity in that area. Adding a humidifier to the room will add humidity but one has to be careful it doesn’t become too humid and cause mold.

The typical commercial potting soil is made up of peat moss and a small amount of perlite of vermiculite. If the mixture is allowed to become completely dry it is hard to moisten but it is also easy to water more than needed. More plants die from overwatering than from neglect. Check the moisture level before watering giving the plant enough water to allow the excess to run into the try below. Empty the tray after 10 or 15 minutes.

Commercial potting mixture may or may not contain nutrients. One has to read the container to know if slow release fertilizer has been added. Adding mineral soil and more vermiculite and or perlite to the potting mixture makes it easier to regulate moisture.

Fertilizing a potted plant helps provide nutrients but if there is little or no mineral soil in the pot, nutrients wasted as they are not converted into a form the roots will absorb. Only fertilize when the plants are actively growing, spring and summer. For optimum results, follow the instructions on the fertilizer package. Companies have spent millions to determine best amount of fertilizer to use of optimum results.

Always error on the side of underpotting a plant as opposed to placing it in a too large of a container. Plants that need to be watered more than once a week may need to be repotted. The plants roots should encircle the pot and be pushing over the top of the pot. When repotting, use the next size of pot. Do not opt for a larger one. Plants will fill up the root space before putting out new top growth.

Don’t wait until getting to the store to decide which plant to purchase. Read up on plants that are readily available using books or the internet and look for the varieties that will work in your house. Use a number of different sources as information may be conflicting. Garden Centers and smaller stores have the ability to order in different varieties of plants.

Take time to plan, purchase the correct plant for the location and it will thrive.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com