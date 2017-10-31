Recalling Halloween from another era a long time ago

  • Oct. 31, 2017 6:30 a.m.
  • Life

The night is bright and eerie, with starlight and streetlights giving it a glow kind of like a weirdly carved pumpkin.

Halloween. It must be Halloween.

It is the night when little ghosts and goblins and witches and princesses and many Harry Potters and Spiderman join forces and take over the streets shouting trick or treat.

The night itself has been marred by its pagan origin and by sick individuals, who seem to find a perverse pleasure in harming innocent victims with ‘tricks’ instead of ‘treats.’

It is sad, but true, the icy cold splash of reality does not, sometimes, co-exist favourably with the innocence of children collecting candy.

I flip through the cobwebby dark corridors of my mind where Halloweens of the past lurk like so many white-sheeted ghosts, and I still feel a shiver of excitement as I remember.

Years ago pillowcases were the container of choice for gathering candy. In those days, when I had yet to venture across the threshold of adulthood, but was only yet a child, knee high to a grasshopper, I remember soggy masks and cold nights and a kind of magic in the air.

In those days, my brother and I were comrades in arms, not only at Halloween, but pretty much at any time of year. True, we had a kind of love/hate relationship that happens with most siblings, but, for the most part, we stuck together like glue. Together we were fierceless and unafraid, separately not so much.

My brother was tall and lanky with a shock of unruly dark hair. Although he had yet to wander far from the borders of the little town of which he was born, he already knew stuff that I had yet to become privy to.

He already read newspapers, for goodness sake. He mostly read the sports section, of course, but I swear he knew every hockey player in the NHL, not personally, but he knew pretty much everything about them.

And he knew about music and the musicians of the day, mostly, perhaps because he could actually reach the knobs on the radio that stood high on a shelf in our kitchen. He always tuned into CKRD, which was our radio station of choice, actually our only radio station, at that time.

But, on Halloween night, to me, at least, the most important thing my brother knew was where the people lived who gave out the best candy. Therefore, I tagged along behind him on our trick or treat journey, quite willingly.

So up Main Street we went, our pillow sacks slowly becoming heavier as we dragged them through the gravel and the dirt. I’m pretty sure our dog came along, too, wagging his tail and looking not the least bit frightening, even on this night.

It was so long ago, when I trailed after my brother to collect Halloween candy, but in my mind, I see it still.

The darkened street. The ghostly quiet of the night. The lights filtering out from the windows of randomly scattered houses, a sprinkling of stars overhead, and, us, a couple of kids, still fiercely holding onto our childhood, our innocence and our pillowsacks.

And for a brief moment in time life was simple and good and so, for that matter, was Halloween.

I’m glad I was a kid back then.

It’s always good to remember the way we were.

Treena Mielke is the editor of the Rimbey Review.

Previous story
FDA moves to axe claim for heart benefits from soy foods

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain

Accused in murder trial points finger at co-accused

Jason Klaus told police that Joshua Frank told him he killed the Klaus family

New Brunswick introduces exotic animal legislation after boys’ deaths

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government is introducing new legislation to regulate… Continue reading

Charges laid in fatal drunk driving crash west of Red Deer

A woman faces eight charges stemming from a deadly crash in Red… Continue reading

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month