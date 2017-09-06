Salmon with tomato and olive salsa inspired by the Greeks

Inspired by the Greeks, this salmon with tomato and olive salsa is an easy dish to prepare, and delicious to the taste buds. Contributed photo

Salmon is one of our favourite weeknight meals – it’s simple and quick to prepare, whether on the stove top, in the oven, or on the grill.

Our Salmon with Tomato and Olive Salsa is a delicious Greek-inspired main dish. The colourful and flavourful salsa uses fresh Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, basil and capers, making it just as delicious with tortilla chips as it is with tender salmon fresh off the grill.

SALMON WITH TOMATO AND OLIVE SALSA

2 lb (1 kg) salmon fillet

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

Tomato and Olive Salsa (recipe below)

Place salmon, skin side down, on a piece of foil. Trim foil so it is slightly larger than fillet. Rub salmon with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. With lid down, cook salmon over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 10 – 12 minutes per inch (2.5 cm) of thickness or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve with Tomato and Olive Salsa. Serves 6.

Tomato and Olive Salsa

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) diced seeded Roma tomatoes

1/3 cup (75 mL) chopped pitted kalamata olives

1/4 cup (50 mL) slivered fresh basil

1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil

2 tbsp (25 mL) drained capers

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped green onion

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate for up to 4 hours. Makes about 2 cups (500 mL).

—-

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families runs Fridays in the Red Deer Advocate.