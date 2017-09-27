Scrumptious (and easy to make) beef and bean burritos

This beef and bean burritos recipe makes a hardy dish that can be made ahead of time and frozen for future meals. Photo by ATCO BLUE FLAME KITCHEN

BEEF AND BEAN BURRITOS

You can make our Beef and Bean Burritos as indicated in the original recipe ahead of time and freeze. Simply defrost and reheat in the oven or microwave when ready to eat.

BEEF AND BEAN BURRITOS

8 flour tortillas (10 inch/25 cm)

2 cups (500 mL) shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup (250 mL) water

1/2 cup (125 mL) long grain white rice

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 cup (250 mL) canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil

1 lb (0.5 kg) lean ground beef

1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) oregano, crumbled

1 tsp (5 mL) chili powder

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cumin

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) garlic powder

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) onion powder

Salsa; Sour cream

Toppings: chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onion, chopped fresh cilantro*

1. Place tortillas on parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheets. Sprinkle 1/4 cup (50 mL) cheese over each tortilla; set aside.

2. Combine water, rice and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Remove from heat.

4. Fluff rice with a fork. Stir in beans. Cover and set aside.

5. Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC).

6. Heat oil in a medium frypan over medium heat. Add beef and cook, stirring to break up beef, until browned and cooked through. Drain off excess fat.

7. Add oregano, chili powder, cumin, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder to beef; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove from heat; cover and set aside.

8. Bake tortillas just until cheese is melted.

9. On each tortilla, spread about 1/4 cup (50 mL) rice mixture over melted cheese. Place about 1/4 cup (50 mL) beef mixture over rice mixture. Top with salsa, sour cream and toppings.

10. Fold bottom edge of tortillas 1 inch (2.5 cm) over filling. Fold sides of tortillas to centres, overlapping edges. Roll up to enclose filling. Serves 8.

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families runs Thursdays in the Red Deer Advocate. For tips on energy safety, food or household matters, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or live chat with us online at atcoblueflamekitchen.com.