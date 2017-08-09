Scrumptious steak with an Argentinian flair

For our Steak with Chimichurri Sauce, we give the steak just a hint of spice by rubbing it with a little cumin and coriander, then serve it with chimichurri, an Argentinian condiment that combines fresh parsley and oregano with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and just a touch of cayenne. Contributed photo

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchens

Special to the ADVOCATE

Sometimes all you want is just a classic steak dinner, with a simple iceberg salad and a beverage. Of course, we can’t help but give it a bit of a twist! For our Steak with Chimichurri Sauce, we give the steak just a hint of spice by rubbing it with a little cumin and coriander, then serve it with chimichurri, an Argentinian condiment that combines fresh parsley and oregano with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and just a touch of cayenne.

STEAK WITH CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) cumin

1/2 tsp (2 mL) coriander

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

2 lb (1 kg) sirloin steak, 1 1/2 inches (3.75 cm) thick

Chimichurri Sauce (recipe below)

Combine oil, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper in a heavy zip-lock plastic bag. Add steak and squeeze bag to coat steak with seasoning mixture; seal bag. Let stand 15 – 30 minutes. Remove steak from bag. Grill steak over medium heat on natural gas barbecue to desired doneness. Serve with Chimichurri Sauce. Serves 6 – 8.

Chimichurri Sauce

1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh parsley leaves

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh oregano leaves

4 cloves garlic, peeled

3/4 tsp (3 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly ground pepper

1/4 tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Makes 1 cup (250 mL).

