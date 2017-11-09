Seniors/Aging: The quest for the fountain of health

We have always believed that the fountain of health and longevity is just a legend. But what if the fountain of health and longevity actually exists, would you want to drink the elixir of youth? If you answered yes, then get ready to do it.

Prior to discussing more about the fountain, let us first explore a bit about human longevity on this planet.

Since the origin of human life, we have actually been living much longer than our predecessors. Our life expectancy has increased progressively from 35 years in prehistoric times to around 48 in the 1900s, and to 83 years in 2017.

In fact half of the people born today can expect to live to 100. The fastest growing segment of our population is actually the 85 years plus. But as we live longer, some of us would go on to develop chronic conditions, including incurable conditions such as dementia that adversely affect the quality of our life.

Given the fact that we are living longer than our ancestors, the important question to ask is what we can do differently to have greater wellbeing in the second half our life.

Several groups of researchers have been working on this question and have come up with strategies to achieve wellbeing in later life, in the recent years.

In 2010 Alzheimer Society of Canada came up with 3 action items in their report titled, ‘Rising Tide- The Impact of Dementia on Canadian Society’. They include encouraging physical activity, delaying onset of dementia through lifestyle interventions, and providing caregiver support.

Recognizing the importance of mental health for wellbeing, the Mental Health Commission of Canada developed guidelines for comprehensive mental health care in 2011, which emphasized health promotion, prevention, early detection, and treatment of mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression, for improving the quality of the latter half of life.

Fountain of Health actually does exist.

It is a national initiative to translate the science of brain health and resilience into health promotion measures, to encourage people to adopt healthy behaviours. Fountain of Health is a joint collaborative of the Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry, Canadian Coalition for Seniors Mental Health, Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Geriatrics Society, and International Longevity Centre Canada.

The Fountain of Health is your source for evidence-based information, tools, exercises and links that help you tap into your emotional and mental wellbeing.

The basis of fountain of health initiative is an understanding of what accounts for human longevity. Studies conducted on twins show that genes account for just 25 per cent of longevity, while outlook, lifestyle, social engagement – the so called epigenetic factors – account for the remaining 75 per cent.

Fountain of Health prescription for healthy aging includes 5 things we all can do.

Changing the way we think about aging might be one of the most important ways to stay healthy. As it turns out, attitude is key to longevity and happiness.

Studies have shown that those with positive perceptions of aging live 7.5 years longer than others. This is because our attitude to aging influences our thoughts, emotions, and our health behaviours.

Staying physically active can help our brain grow, develop, and make new connections, thus preventing age-related shrinking of the brain. It can also help control depression and promote sleep.

Having secure relationships and being socially connected promotes wellbeing across lifespan.

Keeping the brain active through a variety of challenging activities including lifelong learning builds cognitive reserve and lowers risk of dementia.

Many seniors cope very well with stress, loss and other challenges, but one in five seniors will experience mental health problems that interfere with life. Unfortunately, many seniors never seek the help they need and in fact, untreated mental health conditions such as depression increases the risk of dementia significantly.

Taking care of your mental health is vital to your wellbeing in late life.

Source: https://fountainofhealth.ca/optimal-aging

Now that the fountain of health is within your reach, are you ready to tap into your personal fountain? For more details visit https://fountainofhealth.ca

Padmaja Genesh, who holds a bachelor degree in medicine and surgery as well as a bachelor degree in Gerontology, has spent several years teaching and working with health care agencies. A past resident of Red Deer, and a past board member of Red Deer Golden Circle, she is now a Learning Specialist at the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Please send your comments to padmajaganeshy@yahoo.ca