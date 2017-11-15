Squash: treasures of tasty, fibre-rich, high-vitamin goodness

Squashes are aloof, their hard little carapaces keeping you out and them in. Once you crack their shells, though, you’ll find treasures of tasty, fibre-rich, high-vitamin flesh. They come in so many shapes and textures. Many are sweet — butternut and acorn are satisfyingly sweet and starchy to fill you up in the colder months. Two of our recipes take good advantage of these qualities, pairing up a protein plus maple syrup for Chicken and Squash Patties, or a flavourful side with citrus and ginger notes for Honeyed Squash Puree.
SWISS MUSHROOM SPAGHETTI SQUASH
1 spaghetti squash
4 slices bacon
1/2 lb (250 g) mushrooms, sliced
1/4 tsp (1 mL) nutmeg
2 cups (500 mL) shredded Swiss cheese
Sliced green onion
Pierce skin of squash with fork in several places. Place on a pan; bake at 350°F (180°C) for about 1 hour or until tender. Cut squash in half lengthwise; remove seeds and discard. Using a fork, pull squash strands free from shell; set squash and shell aside. In a frypan, cook bacon until crisp; drain off all but 1 tbsp (15 mL) of drippings. Crumble bacon and set aside. Add mushrooms to frypan and saute for about 3 minutes. Combine mushrooms with squash, bacon, nutmeg and cheese. Return mixture to squash shell. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for about 15 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with onion. Serves 8.
CHICKEN AND SQUASH PATTIES
1 1/2 lb (0.75 kg) ground chicken
3/4 cup (175 mL) shredded peeled butternut squash
1/2 cup (125 mL) fine dry bread crumbs
1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped onion
1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley
2 tsp (10 mL) grated orange peel
1 tsp (5 mL) paprika
3/4 tsp (3 mL) salt
1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly ground pepper
1/2 tsp (2 mL) sage, crumbled
1 egg, beaten
1 tbsp (15 mL) oil
Maple or pancake syrup
Combine first 11 ingredients (chicken through beaten egg) until well blended. Shape chicken mixture into 40 patties, each about 1 1/2 inches (3.75 cm) in diameter.
Heat oil in a large nonstick frypan over medium heat. Cook patties in batches until browned on both sides and completely cooked, about 6 – 8 minutes per side. Serve with syrup. Makes about 40.
ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families runs Fridays in the Red Deer Advocate.