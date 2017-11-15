Squash: treasures of tasty, fibre-rich, high-vitamin goodness

Squash, available in all shapes and sizes, is designed to fill you up during the colder months . File by ATCO BLUE FLAME KITCHEN

Squashes are aloof, their hard little carapaces keeping you out and them in. Once you crack their shells, though, you’ll find treasures of tasty, fibre-rich, high-vitamin flesh. They come in so many shapes and textures. Many are sweet — butternut and acorn are satisfyingly sweet and starchy to fill you up in the colder months. Two of our recipes take good advantage of these qualities, pairing up a protein plus maple syrup for Chicken and Squash Patties, or a flavourful side with citrus and ginger notes for Honeyed Squash Puree.

SWISS MUSHROOM SPAGHETTI SQUASH

1 spaghetti squash

4 slices bacon

1/2 lb (250 g) mushrooms, sliced

1/4 tsp (1 mL) nutmeg

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Swiss cheese

Sliced green onion

Pierce skin of squash with fork in several places. Place on a pan; bake at 350°F (180°C) for about 1 hour or until tender. Cut squash in half lengthwise; remove seeds and discard. Using a fork, pull squash strands free from shell; set squash and shell aside. In a frypan, cook bacon until crisp; drain off all but 1 tbsp (15 mL) of drippings. Crumble bacon and set aside. Add mushrooms to frypan and saute for about 3 minutes. Combine mushrooms with squash, bacon, nutmeg and cheese. Return mixture to squash shell. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for about 15 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with onion. Serves 8.

CHICKEN AND SQUASH PATTIES

1 1/2 lb (0.75 kg) ground chicken

3/4 cup (175 mL) shredded peeled butternut squash

1/2 cup (125 mL) fine dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped onion

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp (10 mL) grated orange peel

1 tsp (5 mL) paprika

3/4 tsp (3 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly ground pepper

1/2 tsp (2 mL) sage, crumbled

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp (15 mL) oil

Maple or pancake syrup

Combine first 11 ingredients (chicken through beaten egg) until well blended. Shape chicken mixture into 40 patties, each about 1 1/2 inches (3.75 cm) in diameter.

Heat oil in a large nonstick frypan over medium heat. Cook patties in batches until browned on both sides and completely cooked, about 6 – 8 minutes per side. Serve with syrup. Makes about 40.

