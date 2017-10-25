Steel cut oats will leave you feeling cozy, warm

Cooler fall weather has creeped in, leaving us all with a need to feel cozy and warm. Today I share with you a recipe that will pre-preps a cozy and nourishing breakfast for you for a few days and the best part is that there is not a single “pumpkin spice” anything about it! I’ve put all the goodness of a Morning Glory muffin into a creamy bowl of steel cut oats — that’s right, today we are putting carrots in your oatmeal! It may sound a bit weird, but trust me, if you have any carrot cake fans in your family, this make-ahead breakfast is going to be a hit! As with every recipe I share, if there is an ingredient you don’t like… leave it out!

Steel cut oats take time to cook, so don’t be in a hurry or think you can whip off a batch Monday morning. Make this on a lazy Sunday afternoon and have about 5-6 portions ready to go for the week.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup steel cut oats

3 cups water

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/3cup craisins or plain dried cranberries

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/3 cup walnut pieces

1 cup grated carrot

½ cup crushed pineapple, drained of the juice

Zest from one large navel orange (about 1 tbsp)

1 tbsp fresh grated ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp sea salt

1 cup skim milk (or whatever alternative milk you’re into like coconut, almond, hemp, etc)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Maple syrup to serve

How to:

In a large saucepan, melt oil over medium high heat and add oats. Stir to coat the oats in the oil and when fragrant and toasty, add 3 cups water and everything except the milk and vanilla. Bring to a boil on medium high heat, then drop to a simmer and continue cooking for another 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the time is up, stir in the milk and vanilla and continue cooking for another 15 minutes.

Drizzle with maple syrup when serving. This big batch will store well in a sealed container in the fridge and you should have breakfasts all week!

Shannon Yacyshyn lives in Red Deer. You can find her at Kitchen Confessions Red Deer on Facebook.

Previous story
Honey and ginger tomato salad given an Asian infusion

Just Posted

Castor trial: Accused murder refused lie detector test

Jason Klaus said his lawyer advised him not to take polygraph test

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled… Continue reading

I Love First Peoples comes to Red Deer

Encouraging education among Indigenous youth

Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month