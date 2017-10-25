Steel cut oats will leave you feeling cozy, warm

Cooler fall weather has creeped in, leaving us all with a need to feel cozy and warm. Today I share with you a recipe that will pre-preps a cozy and nourishing breakfast for you for a few days and the best part is that there is not a single “pumpkin spice” anything about it! I’ve put all the goodness of a Morning Glory muffin into a creamy bowl of steel cut oats — that’s right, today we are putting carrots in your oatmeal! It may sound a bit weird, but trust me, if you have any carrot cake fans in your family, this make-ahead breakfast is going to be a hit! As with every recipe I share, if there is an ingredient you don’t like… leave it out!

Steel cut oats take time to cook, so don’t be in a hurry or think you can whip off a batch Monday morning. Make this on a lazy Sunday afternoon and have about 5-6 portions ready to go for the week.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup steel cut oats

3 cups water

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/3cup craisins or plain dried cranberries

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/3 cup walnut pieces

1 cup grated carrot

½ cup crushed pineapple, drained of the juice

Zest from one large navel orange (about 1 tbsp)

1 tbsp fresh grated ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp sea salt

1 cup skim milk (or whatever alternative milk you’re into like coconut, almond, hemp, etc)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Maple syrup to serve

How to:

In a large saucepan, melt oil over medium high heat and add oats. Stir to coat the oats in the oil and when fragrant and toasty, add 3 cups water and everything except the milk and vanilla. Bring to a boil on medium high heat, then drop to a simmer and continue cooking for another 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the time is up, stir in the milk and vanilla and continue cooking for another 15 minutes.

Drizzle with maple syrup when serving. This big batch will store well in a sealed container in the fridge and you should have breakfasts all week!

Shannon Yacyshyn lives in Red Deer. You can find her at Kitchen Confessions Red Deer on Facebook.