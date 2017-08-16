Tasty cheese crusted potatoes

Our Cheese Crusted Potatoes is our version of potatoes au gratin, but for the barbecue! Thinly sliced potatoes and green onion are cooked in a shallow pan with butter until tender, then topped with cheddar cheese and bread crumbs for a golden-brown crispy crust.

Our Grilled Portobellos are a cinch to make – they’re simply brushed with a blend of melted butter, Worcestershire sauce and balsamic before being quickly grilled until tender. They make an easy side dish, or as a meaty, vegetarian alternative to a burger patty or steak.

CHEESE CRUSTED POTATOES

1/3 cup (75 mL) thinly sliced green onion

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter

6 large potatoes, peeled and sliced

3/4 tsp (3 mL) salt

3/4 tsp (3 mL) pepper

2 cups (500 mL) shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups (500 mL) bread crumbs

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh parsley

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) cayenne pepper

Sauté onion in butter until softened, about 2 minutes. Arrange potato slices in overlapping rows in a greased shallow baking pan. Pour onion mixture over top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 20 minutes. Combine remaining ingredients and sprinkle over potatoes. Return to barbecue and bake until topping is browned and bubbly and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Serves 6 – 8.

GRILLED PORTOBELLOS

2 portobello mushrooms, sliced 1/2 inch (1.25 cm) thick

1/4 cup (50 mL) melted butter

2 tsp (10 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp (5 mL) balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly ground pepper

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar and pepper. Brush mushrooms with some of the melted butter mixture. Place mushrooms on a grill topper or directly on barbecue grid. Grill mushrooms over medium heat on natural gas barbecue, basting with remaining melted butter mixture, until tender, about 7 – 10 minutes. Turn once during cooking.

—-

