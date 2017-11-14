The best workout if you want to improve your mental health

  • Nov. 14, 2017 1:45 p.m.
  • Life

Hitting the gym is pretty much always good for your body, no matter how you do it. But a new study found that working out in groups (taking classes, exercising with friends, anything) is way better for your physical, emotional and mental health than going it alone.

Cool, but by how much? After months of tracking their quality of life, the participants who worked out in groups said their mental health was 13 percent better than it was before, and their physical and emotional health improved by about 25 percent. Even better, their stress decreased by almost 26 percent, which is (obviously) no small amount.

For comparison, participants who worked out alone didn’t report any changes in their physical or emotional quality of life. They did report their mental health improved by 11 percent, but that’s after exercising for twice as long as those who worked out in groups. Yikes.

If you love your quiet morning run alone or you hate the idea of spending money on workout classes, you don’t have to completely change your ways. Maybe just get some friends together and hit the gym a few times a week as a group — or check out free fitness classes in your area.

Previous story
U.S. regulators approve first digital pill to track patients

Just Posted

Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers

City data made easily accessible

Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from… Continue reading

Aunt of accused murderer testifies

Jason Klaus’s aunt says he told her his dead sister contacted him from beyond the grave

Sudbury police looking for man

Could be heading to Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month