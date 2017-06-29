Tim Hortons poutine doughnuts amuse, disgust

A Tim Hortons poutine donut is shown in a handout photo. A plan by Tim Hortons to offer poutine donuts at certain U.S. locations on Canada Day is drawing a mix of amusement and disgust online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tim Hortons

TORONTO — A plan by Tim Hortons to offer poutine doughnuts at certain U.S. locations on Canada Day is drawing a mix of amusement and disgust online.

The peculiar treat, described by the company as a Canadian-inspired product, is a Honey Dip Doughnut topped with potato wedges, gravy and cheese curds.

Tim Hortons says the doughnuts, along with a maple-bacon ice cappuccino and maple Timbits, are a way to celebrate the Canadian coffee chain’s origins.

The product is drawing a range of reactions, with some social media users saying that while they love poutine, slathering it on top of a doughnut is just a bad idea.

Others are open to actually trying one, but complained that the doughnuts are only being offered in the U.S.

And one person joked that poutine doughnuts are so unhealthy that they can’t be sold in Canada.

“Tim Hortons will sell a poutine donut but only the in U.S. because Canadian medicare refuses to cover it,” wrote one user on Twitter.

The company is selling poutine doughnuts for US$1.49 each.