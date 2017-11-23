People make their way pass construction at St. Michael’s Hospital Queen street entrance in Toronto on Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. The Toronto hospital says it plans to create the world’s leading treatment and research centre for multiple sclerosis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital says it plans to create ‘world’s leading’ MS centre

TORONTO — A Toronto hospital says it plans to create the world’s leading treatment and research centre for multiple sclerosis.

St. Michael’s Hospital says the BARLO MS Centre will occupy the entire top two floors — about 2,300 square metres — of a 17-storey tower under construction at the downtown Toronto facility.

The hospital says it already has the largest multiple sclerosis clinic in Canada, with about 7,000 patients, and is home to some of the world’s leading MS clinicians and researchers.

The $30-million BARLO MS Centre is expected to open in 2020 and focus on patient-centred, personalized care and applying and generating leading-edge research.

MS is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that can cause symptoms such as extreme fatigue, lack of co-ordination, weakness, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, bladder problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes.

It is known as “Canada’s disease” because the country has the highest prevalence of the neurological disease in the world, with one in every 340 Canadians living with MS. It affects three times as many women as men.

“Our goal in creating the world’s premier multiple sclerosis centre is to stop the disease and provide the best clinical care and outstanding research,” Dr. Xavier Montalban, a Spanish clinician and researcher recruited to lead the centre, said Wednesday in a release.

“Every day, three more Canadians are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis,” Montalban said. “Early diagnosis means we can start people on promising new treatments and give them hope they can live fulfilling and productive lives.”

Montalban said the centre will offer “one-stop care” for patients who will be diagnosed, treated and offered the opportunity to participate in research, all in the same location.

The centre will have its own infusion clinic, so that patients can receive more of the new treatments that have been developed in the last decade, many of which are given intravenously.

Previous story
Learning to ski: How do you know when your child is ready?
Next story
Canadian initiative fuelled by Terry Fox’s dream may be only hope for young

Just Posted

Credentials under investigation of man who posed as veteran at Red Deer school Remembrance Day services

Veterans are crying foul after an alleged faker posed as a former… Continue reading

Red Deer youth shelter will increase capacity in 2018

Youth HQ seeks to help more youth

UPDATED: 911 operator helps Red Deer couple during birth

Meet for the first time Thursday

Canada’s 150 year ends on ice, but no hockey pucks, triple jumps allowed

OTTAWA — No figure skating. No hockey. No racing. No cell phones.… Continue reading

Banner signing at Collicutt Centre

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month