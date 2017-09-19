Unique fundraiser abound for Health Foundation

Because of many amazing people in Central Alberta, our Foundation is often the recipient of fundraising proceeds from community-based events.

These events vary from golf tournaments to haircutting challenges, but they all have one thing in common: the people who put them on are passionate about the cause and thrilled to see the funds they raise put to good use in our hospital.

Often proceeds are used to purchase a piece of equipment or fund a capital project, but that’s not always the case.

We have community events that assist healthcare programs, as well as events that fund scholarships for future health-care professionals from Central Alberta. There are many ways these wonderful community events help and promote healthcare in Central Alberta.

There are always several events and many people contributing funds from their events, and here are two you can support right now:

Make 150 Count

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, 17-year-old McKenna Causey from Lacombe has a quest to gather 150 donations of $150 to benefit Pediatrics and NICU at the Red Deer hospital.

RBC gave McKenna $150 to use however she chose to celebrate Canada’s birthday. The following are her words from her fundraising website on how she chose to use those funds:

RBC has kindly given me $150, no strings attached, to use however I choose in the community. The whole reason for this is to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by giving to others. I am so very thankful for this generous opportunity they have given me and many others around Canada. Each RBC branch has been allowed to pick one person only to be a part of the Make 150 Count movement and I am proud to be the Lacombe receiver. A hundred and 50 dollars is an amazing starting point, but I have realized that nowadays it is hard to contribute something significant with this amount. It was for this reason that I started thinking of ways to expand that amount. Therefore, I have come up with the goal to encourage 150 businesses to donate $150 each to this cause. If we all work together, we can make a big difference.

McKenna’s goal is to raise enough money to purchase two sets of phototherapy equipment.

Phototherapy is the technology used to get rid of jaundice in new babies, children and even adults. Patients must either be sent to another hospital or the equipment must be borrowed. If McKenna is successful, the equipment will help babies in the neonatal intensive care unit as well as children in the pediatric unit. Visit www.canadahelps.org/en/explore/fundraisers/?q=Make%20150 to donate.

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Another interesting event happening right now is being hosted by new mom, Katie Holmes.

Baby Camilla was born in the Red Deer Regional Hospital Dec. 19, 2016, at 30 weeks, five days gestation, weighing only three pounds, nine ounces.

Camilla received 61 days of care in the RDRH NICU (after nine days at the Royal Alexandra in Edmonton)

Katie appreciated the care at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre so much she wanted to give back, and how she is giving back is pretty unique:

Katie, whose hair is very long (about 16 inches at her shortest layer) is asking for donations of $250 for each inch of hair, which she will cut off. Her goal is to raise $4,000, when, if reached, she will shave her head. We encourage you to help Katie in her quest to shave her head. Visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/hair-today-gone-tomorrow-4/ to donate.

These are only two of the many community events happening to raise funds for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. For more information on events or how to direct funds from your own event to the hospital, go to our website at:

www.rdrhfoundation.com/third-party-information

Many of our third party fundraisers develop their events because of how our healthcare system has touched their lives. Others simply see a need and decide to help. We appreciate every person who dedicates him/herself to creating local events that fund equipment and healthcare services in Central Alberta. Thank you to each of you.

Iaian Park is the executive director of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.