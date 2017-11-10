Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The southeastern city of Blanding has voted to keep an eight-decade prohibition on alcohol sales, rejecting a measure that Blanding residents said might broaden the town’s appeal to tourists but could threaten the city’s way of life.

Utah town appears headed toward keeping booze prohibition

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s last “dry” communities appeared Wednesday on track to maintain its eight-decade prohibition on alcohol sales after voters rejected a measure to allow sales that proponents said would boost tourism and opponents said would threaten the small city’s way of life.

Following Tuesday’s vote in Blanding, the count of ballots was 573 in favour of keeping the ban and 299 for overturning it, according to unofficial results as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor-elect Joe Lyman said officials did not have details about how many more ballots still had to be counted in the city of about 3,500 but expected it was a small number and wouldn’t change the outcome.

The city in Utah’s southeastern corner has seen an influx of tourists in recent years, especially with the naming of the new Bears Ears National Monument nearby. Some restaurant and hotel owners say that even though most locals are Mormon and avoid alcohol, Blanding needs to accommodate drinkers.

“I just feel bad for those who want a bottle of wine or a glass of wine with your meal,” said Sharon Guymon, a restaurant owner who pushed to allow beer and wine sales after years of customer complaints. “I don’t think a glass would hurt anybody.”

Others argued prohibition is key to the city’s character and worried that allowing alcohol could lead to public drunkenness and other problems.

Utah has only about half a dozen dry communities, according to state alcohol regulators. Blanding’s vote to reconsider its ban on beer and wine follows similar debates in other dry communities across the country in recent years.

Blanding has been dry since the 1930s, according to city officials. Talk of repealing the prohibition has surfaced periodically but 2017 was the first time the issue made it onto the ballot.

The conservative community, a stopover for road trips between Denver, southern Utah’s national parks and the Grand Canyon, has been a hotspot in decades-old debates over who controls land in the West, including the Bears Ears National Monument.

Many locals opposed the monument, saying the U.S. government unnecessarily locked up too much land by declaring the area a protected monument, and the declaration itself will flood the area’s Native American ruins and remote landscapes with visitors.

Several opponents of alcohol sales said they hoped that keeping a prohibition in Blanding could prevent the town from becoming overrun with tourists like the red rock vacation destination of Moab an hour north.

Lyman said he thought voters rejected alcohol sales because they were worried about being inundated with tourism and that more local adults and teens would abuse alcohol.

Lyman, who voted against allowing alcohol sales, said he believed the initiative failed by a large enough margin that it will be years before residents reconsider the ban.

In the meantime, Blanding’s drinkers can buy beer at a convenience store 3 miles (5 kilometres) outside of town or wine, liquor and more at a state-run liquor store about 20 miles (32 kilometres) away.

Guymon said she’ll keep serving non-alcoholic beer on her steakhouse’s menu and may offer non-alcoholic wines.

“The Europeans are still going to be disappointed when they come here that they can’t get a glass of wine with their meal,” said Guymon, a teetotaller and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints . “That’s mainly what I was pushing for.”

Previous story
Seniors/Aging: The quest for the fountain of health
Next story
Massive Eataly World theme park opening in Italy

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month