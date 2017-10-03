Your vote could play a part in improving community health in Central Alberta

Imagine an election where your vote counts … and counts … and counts. In fact, with this election, your vote can make a difference 18 times over.

That’s the possibility when you vote for your favourite community initiative as part of the Aviva Community Fund.

Now in its ninth year, the fund provides assistance to inspiring people looking to make a positive change in their community through unique initiatives. Aviva has already funded projects to the tune of $7.5 million over eight years and is committed to donating another $1 million plus this year.

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation has applied under the fund’s Community Health category. If we are successful, the funding will be used to purchase a new piece of equipment for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Our hope is to purchase a new ultrasound unit for the operating room. The new machine would be used for such procedures as nerve blocks and central line catheter placements. We must upgrade to the newest technology. This unit would include advanced needle visualization to facilitate steep angle needle placement. It is very important for us to have the technology for our physicians and nurses to do their job to the fullest of their ability.

Voting gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and closes on Thursday, Oct. 19. Register with Aviva Community Fund and you will have 18 votes you can use throughout the voting period to support your favourite ideas. Voters can choose to spread their votes around, or can commit all 18 votes to once cause.

Once the voting period ends, 35 finalists will be announced on November 1. The finalists will be evaluated by an independent panel of judges who will choose the grand prize winners. Winners will receive up to $100,000 (if entered into the large level of funding), up to $50,000 (if entered into the small level of funding) and $150,000 (if entered into the Community Legacy category). Finalists that do not become Grand Prize Winners will receive a $5,000 donation. The winners will be announced on December 5.

We have a great idea. Your votes can help make it a reality for Central Alberta. To help make our dream a reality, head to https://www.avivacommunityfund.org/voting/project/view/17-18 and vote up to 18 times.

For more information on the Aviva Community Fund, visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.org.