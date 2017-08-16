A partial solar eclipse for Red Deerians

Up in the sky, look with your safety glasses: It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, it’s not even Superman, it’s the solar eclipse.

Along with the rest of North Americans, Red Deerians will have their eyes peeled on August 21 for the partial solar eclipse.

According to a local astronomy buff, Red Deer will witness about 80 per cent of the eclipse.

George Cavanaugh who works full-time in Red Deer and is a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Calgary centre said there is no perfect spot for this big astronomical event and Red Deerians can watch it from anywhere in the city as long as they have solar eclipse glasses on.

“Pretty much anywhere, as it will be directly above us for that day, its not going to be hidden by buildings or anything,” he said.

The All-Star Telescope store in Didsbury is sold out of the safety glasses but there are other options online such as this one. Or a welder’s mask in your house will work as well as certain types of welder’s glasses.

According to timeanddate.com a partial eclipse will begin in Red Deer at 10:22 a.m. and a maximum eclipse where the moon is closest to the centre of the sun will be at 11:34 a.m. For more information visit timeanddate.com.

Cavanaugh has been working towards getting a (RASC) centre in Red Deer for the past year or so. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – soon to be the Red Deer Centre Facebook page has more than a 1,000-people interested, but it boils down to becoming a member with the RASC which comes with a fee. So, for the time being, Red Deerians and surrounding astronomy buffs have joined the RASC centres in Edmonton and Calgary.

Another aspect Cavanaugh needs to look at for the centre is having a dedicated space for members to connect and have their regular meetings.

Cavanuagh said many local astronomy buffs are heading down to the U.S. for the event on August 21 where people can see 100 per cent of the eclipse.