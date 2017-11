Accurate TV Guide to be available Saturday

Due to an error the wrong TV Guide was printed in today’s Red Deer Advocate.

Unfortunately the Nov. 10 to 16 TV Guide was included in the newspaper instead of the Nov. 17 to 23 guide.

The correct TV Guide will be included in Saturday’s Advocate.

The TV Guide will be corrected online today.

The Advocate apologizes for the error and inconvenience.