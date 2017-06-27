Avoid penalties as Red Deer property tax deadline approaches

Property tax bills are soon coming due and the City of Red Deer is reminding residents to pay up to avoid penalties.

In a release, the city said the tax bills are due by Friday and the penalty for late payments is a seven per cent penalty.

The penalties are applied to any outstanding property tax owing and it will be applied to the account on July 1. The tax deadline and penalties do not apply to property owners who pay monthly through the City’s tax instalment plan.

Payments can be made at most financial institutions as well as online or by telephone banking; in person at city hall, 4914 48th Ave.; or by mail. Mail requires a postmark of June 30 by Canada Post to avoid penalty. Credit cards can’t be used to pay property tax.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/tax or call 403-342-8126.