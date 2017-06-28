Blackfalds RCMP believe man last seen in B.C. may be in Central Alberta

A missing man last seen in B.C. may be near Red Deer, and police are asking for help finding him.

Gordon Denton, 55, was last seen on June 25 in Vernon, B.C. at their local RCMP detachment. Blackfalds RCMP believe he was at the Costco gas station in Gasoline Alley on the morning of June 27.

However, Denton has not been seen since June 25.

Police describe Denton as 1.98 metres (six-foot-six) tall and weighs about 95.25 kg (210 pounds). He is bald and has hazel eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a grey Ford F-150 with Alberta licence plate BNP 5412.

Anyone with information about Denton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.